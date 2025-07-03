US to dump billions of flies over Mexico in $30m fight against flesh-eating maggots

3 July 2025, 06:25

Maggots decomposing meat
Maggots decomposing meat. Picture: Alamy

By Danielle de Wolfe

The US has reportedly drawn up plans to breed billions of flies over Mexico in an attempt to eradicate a vicious variety of flesh-eating maggot.

The move comes as the New World Screwworm fly larvae continues to cause chaos as it infiltrates the US beef industry, affecting wider wildlife, pets and, in rare cases, humans.

According to scientists, the new batches of male sterilised maggots will be dumped over the South American nation and the US state of Texas in a bid to eradicate the vicious variety of flesh-eating larvae.

The US Department of Agriculture is said the male flies, which measure slightly larger than the average housefly, will be sterilised with radiation before being released.

The strategy, set out by scientists, will force the female screwworms to breed with the newly sterilised males.

The flesh-eating variety of the screwworm maggots were eradicated from the US in 1966, but the creatures appear to me making a comeback.

Increasingly deemed a pest across areas of South America, there are now fears the maggots could once again begin spreading north into parts of the US.

The manufacture of Larval or Maggot Debridement Therapy used for the treatment of wounds.
The manufacture of Larval or Maggot Debridement Therapy used for the treatment of wounds. Picture: Alamy

The move will ensure the next generation of flesh-eating young are not produced, instead passing on the sterile genes from the radiation blasted bugs and ensuring the eventual eradicating the flesh-eating variety.

“It’s an exceptionally good technology,” said Edwin Burgess, an assistant professor at the University of Florida who studies parasites in animals.

“It’s an all-time great in terms of translating science to solve some kind of large problem.”

Reports suggest the screwworm fly factory in Mexico will become operational within a year, with a fly factory already currently in operation in Panama.

The Panama factory is capable of breeding up to 117 million flies a week - a figure now deemed inadequate by the US.

As such, a further distribution centre is reportedly planned for the US, located in the southern state of Texas, with the aim of quadrupling production of the maggot at a cost of nearly $30 million.

