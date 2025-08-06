US envoy Witkoff meets Putin in Moscow as Trump deadline looms for Russia to agree Ukraine ceasefire

Russian President Vladimir Putin (L) meets with US President's Special Envoy Steve Witkoff (R). Picture: Getty

By Henry Moore

Donald Trump’s special envoy Steve Witkoff held talks with Russian President Vladimir Putin in Moscow this morning, days before the White House’s deadline for the Kremlin to agree a ceasefire with Ukraine.

Mr Trump has threatened Russia with a fresh wave of sanctions if Putin fails to agree to peace with Ukraine in the coming days.

The Kremlin is yet to provide details on Mr Witkoff’s meeting with Putin.

Earlier, Mr Witkoff took an early morning walk through Zaryadye Park, a stone's throw from the Kremlin, with Kirill Dmitriev, the Russian president's envoy for investment and economic co-operation, footage aired by TASS showed.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin has rejected calls for peace. Picture: Getty

Mr Dmitriev played a key role in three rounds of direct talks between delegations from Russia and Ukraine in Istanbul in recent months, as well as discussions between Russian and US officials.

The negotiations made no progress on ending the three-year war following Russia's invasion of its neighbour.

Mr Trump has warned “severe tariffs” and other economic measures will hit Russia on Friday if the fighting continues.

Mr Trump has expressed increasing frustration with Mr Putin over Russia's escalating strikes on civilian areas of Ukraine, intended to erode morale and public appetite for the war.

Russia has continued to bombard Ukraine despite Trump’s calls for peace, hitting both residential areas and key infrastructure.

On Tuesday, Mr Trump said "we'll see what happens" regarding his threat to slap tariffs on nations that buy Russian oil, which could increase import taxes dramatically on China and India.

"We have a meeting with Russia tomorrow," the US president said.

"We're going to see what happens. We'll make that determination at that time."

Mr Trump said that he has not publicly committed to a specific tariff rate.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov on Monday welcomed Mr Witkoff's visit.

"We consider (talks with Mr Witkoff) important, substantive and very useful," he said.

Mr Trump initially gave Moscow a 50-day deadline, but later moved up his ultimatum as the Kremlin continued to bomb Ukrainian cities.