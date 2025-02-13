US makes last-ditch intervention in Chagos islands negotiations amid concerns China will benefit from deal

The largest of the Chagos islands, Diego Garcia, the site of a joint military facility of the United Kingdom and the United States. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

The US has intervened in negotiations over the Chagos islands amid growing concerns that China will benefit from the deal.

The government is planning to hand the British Indian Ocean Territory to Mauritius but pay to lease back the US-UK military base on Diego Garcia for 99 years.

It is expected to cost around £90 million a year but there are concerns that the overall price could rise to £18 billion.

The US has also said it is concerned that handing over the British territory could increase the threat of Chinese influence.

Mauritian prime minister Navin Ramgoolam said the White House had asked for a "representative in the meetings" to reach a deal.

"We have agreed to that," he told The Telegraph.

However, he refused to comment further on the proposed agreement as it is "too sensitive".

The Trump administration has got involved in negotiations. Picture: Alamy

The Trump administration's decision to get involved in negotiations suggests there could be further delays.

Last week, Mr Ramgoolam said an agreement had been reached between Britain and Mauritius - but the US will need to give it the green light.

During a speech, Mr Ramgoolam said the "final document" was awaiting approval by the White House.

The priority is not the financial package "but the total sovereignty of Mauritius over the archipelago", he said.

Deputy PM Paul Bérenger said Britain had given Mauritius "total sovereignty" over the territory.

"The English have definitively buried the BIOT (British Indian Ocean Territories)," he said as the crowd roared in response.

The cost of the deal has not been confirmed but it is understood that Mauritius will be given most of the money up front.

Foreign Secretary David Lammy is expected to meet Trump's secretary of state, Marco Rubio, later this month in a bid to convince the US to back the deal.

He is also expected to address their concerns over China gaining a further foothold in the Indo-Pacific.

Mauritius has said that it would prevent a "third party" being given access to any other strategic islands.