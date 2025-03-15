US launches strikes on Yemen as Trump promises 'overwhelming lethal force' against Houthis

The US has launched large strikes in Yemen as Donald Trump promised "overwhelming lethal force" until the Houthis cease attacks on shipping. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

The US has launched large strikes in Yemen as Donald Trump promised "overwhelming lethal force" until the Houthis cease attacks on shipping.

Donald Trump said he has ordered 'decisive and powerful military action' against Houthi rebels in Yemen.

The US has already launched a number of of airstrikes targeting the Houthis, a rebel group that has held Yemen's capital since 2014.

The Houthis have been targeting ships affiliated with Israel in the Red Sea to pressure the country to stop the war in Gaza.

The group had temporarily ceased their attacks on Israeli ships, but on Wednesday said it was “resuming the ban on the passage of all Israeli ships” in the Red Sea because Israel was not allowing humanitarian aid to enter Gaza.

Trump has now announced increased US airstrikes on the Houthis, threatening that 'hell will rain down' if they don't cease their attacks.

Smoke rises from a location reportedly struck by U.S. airstrikes in Sanaa, Yemen, Saturday, March 15, 2025. Picture: Alamy

The US president also made a direct threat to Iran, who the Houthis are aligned with and funded by, saying America will hold them accountable and "won’t be nice about it!"

"Today, I have ordered the United States Military to launch decisive and powerful Military action against the Houthi terrorists in Yemen," Trump said in a Truth Social post.

"They have waged an unrelenting campaign of piracy, violence, and terrorism against American, and other, ships, aircraft, and drones. Joe Biden’s response was pathetically weak, so the unrestrained Houthis just kept going.

Smoke rises after the American-Israeli aircraft launched a series of airstrikes on the capital, Sanaa, Yemen on March 15, 2025. Picture: Getty

The Houthis have attacked a number of US warships in the Red Sea, as a coalition of Israel, the US, UK and other states have carried out strikes against the rebels.

Houthi attacks in the Red Sea have disrupted global trade, forcing a large amount of cargo ships travelling between Asia and Europe away from the Suez Canal to take the far longer journey around Africa.

They stopped their drone and missile attacks on ships with Israeli links when the Gaza ceasefire was declared in January.

"Funded by Iran, the Houthi thugs have fired missiles at U.S. aircraft, and targeted our Troops and Allies. These relentless assaults have cost the U.S. and World Economy many BILLIONS of Dollars while, at the same time, putting innocent lives at risk," Trump added.

"The Houthi attack on American vessels will not be tolerated. We will use overwhelming lethal force until we have achieved our objective," the US president said, signalling an escalation in US attacks.

The United States, Israel and Britain have previously hit Houthi-held areas in Yemen. Israel's military declined to comment.

His social media post continued: "Our brave Warfighters are right now carrying out aerial attacks on the terrorists’ bases, leaders, and missile defenses to protect American shipping, air, and naval assets, and to restore Navigational Freedom.

"No terrorist force will stop American commercial and naval vessels from freely sailing the Waterways of the World.

"To all Houthi terrorists, YOUR TIME IS UP, AND YOUR ATTACKS MUST STOP, STARTING TODAY. IF THEY DON’T, HELL WILL RAIN DOWN UPON YOU LIKE NOTHING YOU HAVE EVER SEEN BEFORE!

"To Iran: Support for the Houthi terrorists must end IMMEDIATELY! Do NOT threaten the American People, their President, who has received one of the largest mandates in Presidential History, or Worldwide shipping lanes. If you do, BEWARE, because America will hold you fully accountable and, we won’t be nice about it!"