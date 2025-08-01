US wildfires including ‘megafire’ burning so hot they created ‘fire clouds’ as iconic Grand Canyon landmark destroyed

1 August 2025, 12:56

Firefighters work to subdue the Monroe Canyon Fire near Monroe, Utah, Thursday, July 24, 2025.
Firefighters work to subdue the Monroe Canyon Fire near Monroe, Utah, Thursday, July 24, 2025. Picture: Alamy

By Josef Al Shemary

Two wildfires burning in the western United States are so hot they are creating a formation of ‘fire clouds’ with their own erratic weather systems.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

One of the fires, burning over the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, has developed into a ‘megafire’ and has become one of Arizona’s largest ever fires.

It is understood the raging fire began with a lightning strike on July 4, the American Independence Day.

In Arizona, the wind-whipped wildfire destroyed the historic Grand Canyon Lodge tourism complex, which was built in 1927-28 and previously destroyed in a fire in 1932.

The ‘Dragon Bravo’ fire is 9% contained and has charred more than 164 square miles, or 100,000 acres, to become the largest fire now burning in the continental US

It is now also one of the top 10 largest in recorded Arizona history, threatening the fragile forest ecosystem.

Smoke from the Dragon Bravo Fire on the North Rim drifts across the Grand Canyon to Mather Point on the South Rim, July 11, 2025 in the North Rim, Arizona.
Smoke from the Dragon Bravo Fire on the North Rim drifts across the Grand Canyon to Mather Point on the South Rim, July 11, 2025 in the North Rim, Arizona. Picture: Alamy
The destroyed remains of the Grand Canyon Lodge with an American flag in the aftermath of the massive Dragon Bravo Fire at Grand Canyon National Park, July 18, 2025.
The destroyed remains of the Grand Canyon Lodge with an American flag in the aftermath of the massive Dragon Bravo Fire at Grand Canyon National Park, July 18, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Chris Moore, a fire behaviour analyst, said the fire is expected to spread and is displaying ‘extreme’ behaviour.

“Today we are facing another day of critical fire weather, and that will cause extreme fire behavior across the fire,” he posted on the Dragon Bravo Fire Facebook page.

“So today, as we look at the fire up here in the north, we’re expecting more movement to the north. There is the Cane Fire from 2023. Most of the time on an average, year old fire scars will slow down fire spread, but it being so dry this year, we will see if that holds true today.

“And we are assessing that and other fire scars further north of the fire to see if they are effective holding features.”

Meanwhile in Monroe, Utah, a huge fire has destroyed over 75 square miles since July 13 and is 11% contained, officials said on Thursday.

A firefighter fights the intense flames from the Dragon Bravo Fire as it burn through a conifer forest near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, July 10, 2025.
A firefighter fights the intense flames from the Dragon Bravo Fire as it burn through a conifer forest near the North Rim of the Grand Canyon, July 10, 2025. Picture: Alamy

Evacuation orders were issued on Wednesday for several towns the fire is expected to rip through, and scorched power poles caused electricity to be shut off in other nearby communities in south-central Utah.

Utah governor Spencer Cox declared an emergency on Thursday as wildfires grew around the state and planned to visit Monroe on Friday.

The fire is being fuelled and spurred on by towering convection clouds known as pyrocumulus clouds, which have been spotted over Arizona's blaze for seven consecutive days, fire information officer Lisa Jennings said.

The clouds spur on the fire with fire with dry, powerful winds.

They form when air over the fire becomes superheated and rises in a large smoke column. The giant billowing clouds can be seen for hundreds of miles and can resemble an anvil.

In an even greater threat, a huge fire-fuelled thunderstorm known as the pyrocumulonimbus cloud, sent rapid winds shooting in all directions this week as a smoke column formed from the Utah fire then collapsed on itself, fire team information officer Jess Clark said.

"If they get high enough, they can also create downdrafts, and that's something we really watch out for because that can quickly spread the fire and can be very dangerous for firefighters who are doing their work on the ground," Ms Jennings said.

The National Interagency Fire Centre said on Thursday that even with fewer square miles having burned so far this year than average, many parts of the country remain vulnerable to new starts and fast-moving flames.

