US-Russia peace talks for Ukraine begin as Europe blocked out of Saudi Arabia meeting

17 February 2025, 10:17

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has arrived in Saudi Arabia for peace talks with Russia as the war in Ukraine rages on.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio has arrived in Saudi Arabia for peace talks with Russia as the war in Ukraine rages on. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

US secretary of state Marco Rubio has arrived in Saudi Arabia ahead of a meeting with Russian officials for talks to potentially end the war in Ukraine.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The top US diplomat is set to meet Russian officials in Riyadh alongside US President Donald Trump's national security adviser Mike Waltz and White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff, according to reports.

Rubio reportedly held a phone call with Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov on Saturday. It is not immediately known which Russian representatives will be present.

The talks mark one of the first high-level in-person discussions between Russian and American officials in years.

It comes ahead of an anticipated meeting between Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin.

US President Donald Trump has said President Putin wants to "stop fighting" in Ukraine.

Read more: Starmer should send 'warships, combat brigade, and air squadrons' to Ukraine in show of leadership, says ex-armed forces minister

Read more: Peace in Ukraine 'vital for Britain's freedom', says Streeting as he backs PM's calls for troops on the ground

US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet Russian counterparts today.
US Secretary of State Marco Rubio will meet Russian counterparts today. Picture: Getty
US President Donald Trump said Sunday he could meet "very soon" with Vladimir Putin, adding he believes his Russian counterpart genuinely wants to stop fighting in Ukraine.
US President Donald Trump said Sunday he could meet "very soon" with Vladimir Putin, adding he believes his Russian counterpart genuinely wants to stop fighting in Ukraine. Picture: Getty

Meanwhile, European leaders have not been invited to the peace talks in Saudi Arabia, Trump's Ukraine envoy confirmed on Saturday However, they will discuss their next move at the Paris summit on Monday chaired by French President Emmanuel Macron.

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer and German Chancellor Olaf Scholz have been invited to the hastily arranged meeting to discuss Ukraine's next steps as Europe scrambles for a seat at the table. 

Sir Keir said he will attend the emergency summit with a "very clear message for our European friends".

Writing in The Telegraph, he stressed that "any role in helping to guarantee Ukraine’s security is helping to guarantee the security of our continent, and the security of this country."

He said: "We have got to show we are truly serious about our own defence and bearing our own burden. We have talked about it for too long – and President Trump is right to demand that we get on with it.

"As European nations, we must increase our defence spending and take on a greater role in NATO. Non-US NATO nations have already increased defence spending by 20 per cent in the past year, but we must go further."

The Prime Minister also said he was ready to send "ready and willing" to deploy British soldiers as part of security guarantees offered in any peace deal.

Backing the plans, Health Secretary Wes Streeting told LBC ensuring peace in Ukraine is vital for Britain’s security.

He told Nick Ferarri:  "I do believe strongly, as does the Prime Minister, that Ukraine as the frontline, not just the Ukrainian defence freedom and security but for Britain's freedom and security as well and for the whole continent."

Streeting added: "What the Prime Minister is saying is that as well as securing an end to the war we need to secure the peace."

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Exclusive
Trump is ‘shaking up our region’, says Israel's president.

Donald Trump is 'shaking up our region', says Israel's president as he 'reveals US leader's strategy' in Middle East

Harry received a standing ovation at the closing ceremony.

Meghan's four-word response as Prince Harry receives standing ovation in emotional Invictus Games closing ceremony

Exclusive
Labour leader Sir Keir Starmer (far right) visits the Tapa NATO forward operating base in Estonia.

Starmer should send 'warships, combat brigade, and air squadrons' to Ukraine, says ex-armed forces minister

Exclusive
West Streeting, left, has back Sir Keir Starmer after the Prime Minister said he was ready to put British troops on the ground in Ukraine.

Peace in Ukraine 'vital for Britain's freedom', says Streeting as he backs PM's calls for troops on the ground

Danielle McLaughlin's killer Baghat was finally found guilty today

Man sentenced to life in prison over rape and murder of Irish backpacker Danielle McLaughlin in Goa

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Kyiv 'not invited' to US-Russia peace negotiations

Marco Rubio - Benjamin Netenyahu meeting in Jerusalem

Netanyahu praises Trump's 'bold vision' for Gaza

Actress Kim Sae-ron attends 2017 Mnet Asian Music Awards at Asia World-Expo on December 1, 2017 in Hong Kong, Hong Kong.

South Korean ‘Bloodhounds’ and ‘The Man from Nowhere’ star Kim Sae-ron found dead at 24

Exclusive
Jonathan Reynolds told LBC’s Iain Dale that NATO is ‘a highly effective integrated defensive structure’, and that US requests for higher European spending on the alliance are ‘not unreasonable’.

Europe must ‘work closely’ with US to face Russia, Labour MP tells LBC ahead of emergency Ukraine summit

.T. Miller #10 of Team USA and Colton Parayko #55 of Team Canada fight during the first period in the 4 Nations Face-Off game at the Bell Centre on February 15, 2025

Gloves off: Three fights in first nine seconds as USA beat Canada to reach 4 Nations ice hockey final

images shared on social media show police arresting a man following the attack.

'Laughing' Syrian asylum seeker who stabbed boy, 14, to death was motivated by 'Islamic terrorism'

Heavy Rush In Trains For Last Amrit Snan On Prayagraj Kumbh

At least 15 dead in train station stampede in New Delhi

Pope Francis Attends The Weekly General Audience on Wednesday.

Pope Francis to miss Sunday prayer due to 'absolute rest' order after bronchitis diagnosis

Starmer, Trump and Putin.

'Once in a generation moment': Starmer warns against NATO division ahead of emergency summit on Ukraine

Russian President Vladimir Putin (left) and United States President Donald Trump (right).

US officials heading to Russia-Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia

People look into a cordoned off area where a 23-year-old man stabbed several people in the southern Austria city of Villach,.

Boy, 14, killed and five injured after Syrian asylum seeker goes on knife rampage in Austrian town

Latest News

See more Latest News

Julie Buckley, 54, has not been seen since late January when she went missing from the village of Christchurch, Cambridgeshire.

Man charged with murder in 'no-body' case after woman goes missing in Cambridgeshire

Israel must 'square the circle to get hostages out' as Israeli President labels 500 day wait 'tormenting, aching and painful’

Israel must 'square the circle to get hostages out' says President, labelling 500 day wait 'tormenting, aching and painful’
A teacher who was knocked down by a group of kids playing playground game British Bulldog says she was left with a severe leg injury that left her out of work for months.

Summer camp teacher claiming £300k in damages after group of kids knock her down in famous playground game
Millions of jobs at risk as UK firms mull biggest layoffs in close to a decade amid plunging business confidence

Millions of jobs at risk as UK firms mull 'biggest layoffs in a decade' amid plunging business confidence
Wes Streeting says campaign to free Lucy Letby is 'not right'

'This isn't a political campaign, it's a legal process': Wes Streeting says campaign to free Lucy Letby is 'not right'
From Conclave to The Brutalist - the full 2025 BAFTA's winners list revealed

From Conclave to The Brutalist - the full 2025 BAFTA's winners list revealed

President Zelenskyy of Ukraine has arrived in the United Arab Emirates ahead of this week's expected peace talks aimed at ending his country's war with Russia.

Zelenskyy visits UAE as Starmer signals support for British troop deployment in Ukraine peacekeeping
Emergency services were called just after 7pm on Friday amid reports a woman had suffered serious injuries

'I thought it was fireworks': Pub landlady describes moments before fatal Valentine's Day car park shooting

World News

See more World News

January 6 rioter shot dead by police.

Jan 6 rioter pardoned by Trump shot dead by police in traffic stop

20 days ago

A power line was seen sparking near a petrol station.

Is this what started the LA wildfires? Fresh footage shows power line 'sparking' near origin of Eaton blaze

20 days ago

Trump is set to sign the new orders on Monday, according to his new defense secretary Pete Hegseth, who was sworn in today.

Donald Trump to ban transgender troops and military diversity programmes in new executive orders

20 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News