US-Russia talks begin in Saudi Arabia as Starmer faces Europe backlash over Ukraine peacekeeping plans

By Jacob Paul

The US and Russia have begun Ukraine peace talks in Saudi Arabia, with Britain, Europe and Kyiv blocked out of the meeting.

Top US officials attending include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, national security adviser Mike Waltz and White House Middle East envoy Steve Witkoff.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has sent Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov to lead his delegation descending on Diriyah Palace, Riyadh. Yuri Ushakov, Russian aide to the president, are also present.

Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov told reporters ahead of the meeting it would be “primarily devoted to restoring the whole complex of Russian-American relations”.

He added discussions will be held “possible negotiations on a Ukrainian resolution, and organising a meeting between the two presidents”.

Ukrainian officials have not been invited to the meeting in Riyadh, with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky saying his country will not accept any deal negotiated without them.

European leaders have also been blocked out of talks, instead convening at the Elysee Palace in Paris late on Monday for an emergency summit.

Following the meeting, Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer stressed that a US security guarantee is the only path to peace, saying a "US backstop" is the "only way to effectively deter Russia from attacking Ukraine again".

He added that Ukraine is "an existential question for Europe as a whole, and therefore vital for Britain's national interests."

He continued: "This is a once in a generation moment for the collective security of our continent."

Cracks appeared in Starmer’s Ukraine peacekeeping plan on Monday night as Europe's leaders clashed over what many saw as a 'premature' pledge to put boots on the ground.

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz left the crisis summit early after commenting that he was a "little irritated" at the Prime Minister's "highly inappropriate" comments.Starmer had said troops on the ground were needed to protect Ukraine - with a unified force patrolling the Ukraine-Russia border.

However, Poland, Spain, and Italy joined Germany in raising doubts over the idea.

Mr Scholz said calls for peacekeeping troops was "premature", adding: "I am even a little irritated by these debates, I want to say that quite frankly.

"The discussion is being held over Ukraine's head, over the outcome of peace talks that have not taken place and to which Ukraine has not said yes...

"This is highly inappropriate, to put it bluntly, and honestly: we don't even know what the outcome will be."

Sir Keir is still expected to press his argument for US security guarantees when he flies to Washington for talks with President Donald Trump next week.

Transport Secretary Heidi Alexander said MPs are likely to get a vote before any deployment of British troops to Ukraine.

Speaking to The Times on Tuesday, she said it would be "normal, if circumstances allow, for Parliament to be consulted" on military action, but added: "I do think we are some way away from this at the moment."

A statement from Russian Investor Dmitry Rybolovlev's family office said Mr Rybolovlev was not taking part in the US-Russia talks in Riyadh.