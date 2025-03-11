'The ball is in Putin's court': Ukraine accepts 30-day ceasefire offer with White House set to take deal to Russia

11 March 2025, 18:12 | Updated: 11 March 2025, 19:14

A US-Ukraine delegation met in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as officials agreed the US would resume intelligence sharing and security assistance.
A US-Ukraine delegation met in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, as officials agreed the US would resume intelligence sharing and security assistance.

By Jacob Paul

Ukraine has agreed to America's proposal for a 30-day ceasefire, with the US set to take the offer to Russia for approval.

The news was revealed in a joint statement shared by the US state department. The deal will need to be need to be reciprocated by Russia.

Speaking to reporters following the statement, US Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the US has made an offer "to enter into a ceasefire and enter into negotiations to end this conflict in a way that is enduring and sustainable".

He noted that Ukraine has accepted the offer.

The diplomat added that the US will "take this offer now to the Russians" and "hope" they will say yes.

"The ball is in their court," he added, and insisting President Trump is keen for the war to end.

Mr Trump said after the deal was agreed that he would invite Volodymyr Zelenskyy back to the White House after their recent diplomatic bust-up.

S Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) attends the meeting between the Ukrainian and US delegations in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
S Secretary of State Marco Rubio (R) attends the meeting between the Ukrainian and US delegations in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy said that his country considers the offer "positive", adding: "We are ready to take this step".

He said on Telegram: "The American side understands our arguments, accepts our proposals, and I want to thank president Trump for the constructiveness of the conversation between our teams."

Mr Zelenskyy went on: "Ukraine is ready for peace," adding Russia "must show whether it is ready to stop the war or continue it.

"The time has come for the full truth."

Ukrainian and US delegations start talks in Jeddah
Ukrainian and US delegations start talks in Jeddah.

The US also immediately lifted the block on its intelligence sharing with Ukraine and go back to providing security assistance.

Both delegations also confirmed they agreed to finalise a deal for the US to gain access to Ukraine's raw minerals.

The countries hailed the breakthrough as "important steps towards restoring durable peace" in today's meeting in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.

The US paused military aid and the sharing of intelligence with Ukraine earlier this month following a tense meeting between Mr Trump and Mr Zelenskyy in the Oval Office.

A move many described as an "ambush", the tense White House exchange on February 28 descended into chaos in front of the world's media.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow.
Russia's President Vladimir Putin chairs a Security Council meeting via videoconference at the Kremlin in Moscow.
Trump said that he finds it "easier" to deal with Russia than with Ukraine in efforts to end the war.
Trump said that he finds it "easier" to deal with Russia than with Ukraine in efforts to end the war.

Mr Trump said yesterday Ukraine 'may not survive' the war with Russia even with the US backing the nation.

Trump was asked about his decision to pause funding for Ukraine amid the ongoing invasion.

Trump responded: "Well, it may not survive anyway.""But we have some weaknesses with Russia. You know, it takes two," Mr Trump added.

Pressed on whether he was "comfortable" with the idea of Ukraine falling into the hands of Russia, the question followed comments made by Polish President Andrzej Duda "that without American support, Ukraine will not survive".

It came hours after the President spoke with the media aboard Air Force One, taking questions on a host of subjects including Putin and Ukraine.

But while US-Ukraine relations now appear to be on the mend, Russian bombs are still raining down on Ukraine.

Seventy-three Ukrainian drones targeting Moscow were shot down in a massive attack on Tuesday morning, the Russian capital's Mayor Sergei Sobyanin said.

At least 11 of the drones were shot down in the Ramensky and Domodedovo districts of the Moscow region surrounding the Russian capital, on the messaging app Telegram.

He did not specify where the other drones were shot down, noting only that they were "flying towards Moscow".

The governor of the Moscow region, Andrei Vorobyov, said one person was killed and three more wounded as a result of the drone attack.

Ukraine peace deal - statement in full

Today in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia – under the gracious hospitality of Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman – the United States and Ukraine took important steps toward restoring durable peace for Ukraine.

Representatives of both nations praised the bravery of the Ukrainian people in defence of their nation and agreed that now is the time to begin a process toward lasting peace.

The Ukrainian delegation reiterated the Ukrainian people’s strong gratitude to President Trump, the U.S. Congress, and the people of the United States for making possible meaningful progress toward peace.

Ukraine expressed readiness to accept the US proposal to enact an immediate, interim 30-day ceasefire, which can be extended by mutual agreement of the parties, and which is subject to acceptance and concurrent implementation by the Russian Federation. The United States will communicate to Russia that Russian reciprocity is the key to achieving peace.

The United States will immediately lift the pause on intelligence sharing and resume security assistance to Ukraine.

The delegations also discussed the importance of humanitarian relief efforts as part of the peace process, particularly during the above-mentioned ceasefire, including the exchange of prisoners of war, the release of civilian detainees, and the return of forcibly transferred Ukrainian children.

Both delegations agreed to name their negotiating teams and immediately begin negotiations toward an enduring peace that provides for Ukraine’s long-term security. The United States committed to discussing these specific proposals with representatives from Russia. The Ukrainian delegation reiterated that European partners shall be involved in the peace process.

Lastly, both countries’ presidents agreed to conclude as soon as possible a comprehensive agreement for developing Ukraine’s critical mineral resources to expand Ukraine’s economy and guarantee Ukraine’s long-term prosperity and security.

15 days ago

