Trump cuts off intelligence sharing with Ukraine as pressure ramps up ahead of minerals deal

By Danielle de Wolfe

Donald Trump has decided to limit the sharing of US intelligence material with Ukraine ahead of upcoming talks to secure a minerals deal.

A source revealed on Wednesday that American intelligence-sharing with Kyiv had been limited by the US President - but not halted completely, with the war-torn nation relying heavily on its European allies.

The move comes in a bid to thwart attacks by Ukraine inside Russia, a source has revealed.

Describing the filtering of information, the source added that only "selective" information would now be passed on to Ukraine.

It comes as Sir Keir Starmer affirmed that the United States, led by President Donald Trump, was a "reliable ally" of Ukraine.

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelenskyy began his working visit to the United Kingdom with a meeting with Prime Minister Keir Starmer. Picture: Alamy

Speaking with Sky, the source added that this did not mean the withholding of all intelligence, more that information shared would limit Ukrainan attacks on Russian forces to Russian-occupied Ukrainian territory.

Responding to rumours of the US limiting information sharing, the source added: "Unfortunately, yes, but not completely.

"It is selective. On the possibility of damage on the territory of the Russian Federation".

On Wednesday, President Macron announced his intention to join Starmer and Zelenskyy in Washington ahead of possible peace talks.

It follows Trump's epic 90-minute speech to congress on Tuesday evening, with Volodymyr Zelensky telling the chamber that Ukraine's leader is ready for peace in Ukraine.

He added it was time to "stop this madness".

President Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol in Washington, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Ben Curtis). Picture: Alamy

"It's time to halt the killing. It's time to end this senseless war. If you want to end wars you have to talk to both sides," Trump said.

Relations between the US and Ukraine appeared to be in tatters last week after a confrontation between Trump and Zelensky at the White House.

Trump announced that the US was to sign a minerals deal late on Tuesday, days after the bust-up.

It follows Zelenskyy asserting Ukraine's commitment to peace in a post to X formerly Twitter, writing that the nation was ready to sign "at any time".

The deal is set to act as a backstop, with boots and US assets on the ground in Ukraine potentially thwarting a full-blown Russian invasion.

The news follows reports emerging from Russia that a British man has been jailed for 19 years in the Putin-led nation, after a court in the country found him guilty of fighting for Ukraine.