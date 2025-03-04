US and Ukraine 'prepare to sign minerals deal' as Zelenskyy extends olive branch following White House clash

4 March 2025, 20:06 | Updated: 4 March 2025, 20:32

Trump and Zelenskyy clashed at the White House
Trump and Zelenskyy clashed at the White House. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

US and Ukraine are preparing to sign the minerals deal on Tuesday after Volodymyr Zelenskyy said it was "time to make things right" with Donald Trump.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Trump has told his advisers that he wants to announce the agreement in his address to Congress on Tuesday, according to Reuters.

However, the deal is yet to be signed and the situation could change, three sources said.

It comes after Zelenskyy said on X that he would sign a minerals deal with the US at "any time" despite his explosive White House clash with Trump last week.

He said: "I would like to reiterate Ukraine’s commitment to peace.

"None of us wants an endless war. Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table as soon as possible to bring lasting peace closer. Nobody wants peace more than Ukrainians."

The deal was put on hold after relations broke down during a meeting in the Oval Office last Friday, with Zelenskyy making a swift exit from the White House.

The US went on to cut off all aid to Ukraine on Monday, freezing any support it was set to receive to combat Russia's invasion.

Read more: Backlash after JD Vance branded Britain 'a random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 years'

Zelenskyy has since insisted he is ready to work with the Trump administration to find peace in Ukraine.

"My team and I stand ready to work under President Trump’s strong leadership to get a peace that lasts," he said.

"We are ready to work fast to end the war, and the first stages could be the release of prisoners and truce in the sky — ban on missiles, long-ranged drones, bombs on energy and other civilian infrastructure — and truce in the sea immediately, if Russia will do the same.

"Then we want to move very fast through all next stages and to work with the US to agree a strong final deal. We do really value how much America has done to help Ukraine maintain its sovereignty and independence. And we remember the moment when things changed when President Trump provided Ukraine with Javelins."

Looking back on the explosive scenes from the White House, Zelenskyy said "It is time to make things right" between the two leaders.

JD Vance describes Britain as ‘some random country’

"We are grateful for this. Our meeting in Washington, at the White House on Friday, did not go the way it was supposed to be. It is regrettable that it happened this way. It is time to make things right.

"We would like future cooperation and communication to be constructive.

"Regarding the agreement on minerals and security, Ukraine is ready to sign it in any time and in any convenient format. We see this agreement as a step toward greater security and solid security guarantees, and I truly hope it will work effectively."

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty

Trump launched a fresh attack against Zelenskyy on Monday, accusing him of not wanting peace and warning that the US "will not put up with it for much longer".

Addressing his comments during the press conference, Trump said the Ukrainian president should be "more appreciative" of US support.

He said the war in Ukraine must "end fast", adding that Zelenskyy "better not be right" over his claims that a peace deal is "still very, very far away."

"This guy doesn’t want there to be Peace as long as he has America’s backing and, Europe, in the meeting they had with Zelenskyy, stated flatly that they cannot do the job without the US," Trump posted on Truth Social.

It comes as the White House is said to be drawing up plans to ease sanctions against Russia.

As the US continues to distance itself from Ukraine, Europe has placed itself on what can only be described as a war footing.

European Commission president Ursula Von Der Leyen has laid out plans to "Re-arm Europe" as she voiced that the continent has now entered "an era of re-armament".

Speaking on Tuesday, Von Der Leyen highlighted that the EU defence plans set out could mobilise around 800 billion euros for defence."We are in an era of re-armament. Europe is ready to massively boost its defence spending.

"Both to respond to the short term urgency to support Ukraine, but also the long-term need for more responsibility for our own European security," she said in her speech.

Can Europe survive without America?

Under the plans, the EU will propose to free up budgets for member states where defence investments are concerned.

It also authorised around 150 billion euros in loans for those investments, highlighting that the European Commission will aim to harness private capital as well, Von der Leyen said.

"I have outlined in a letter to leaders of the European Council the Rearm Europe Plan," she said ahead of a planned meeting on Thursday.

"This centres on how to use all the financial levers at our disposal in order to help member states quickly and significantly increase expenditures in defence capabilities."

It comes as a White House official, speaking anonymously on Tuesday, said: "President [Trump] has been clear that he is focused on peace.

"We need our partners to be committed to that goal as well. We are pausing and reviewing our aid to ensure that it is contributing to a solution."

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Russia may attempt 'border incursions into Baltic States' to test Article 5, ex-MI6 chief warns

Russia may attempt 'border incursions into Baltic States' to test Article 5, ex-MI6 chief warns

Exclusive
Ralph Goodale told LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr that Canada is taking Trump’s threats to make Canada the 51st state of America seriously, but that his country is ‘not for sale’.

Canada ‘is not for sale’ - Canadian top diplomat says US poses ‘global risk’ after Trudeau calls Trump tariffs 'dumb'

North Koraen Leader Kim Jong Un (L) and sister Kim Yo Jong attend the Inter-Korean Summit at the Peace House on April 27, 2018 in Panmunjom, South Korea.

Kim Jong Un’s sister threatens response after US aircraft carrier deployed in South Korea

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer, left, and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy at the European leaders' summit to discuss Ukraine, at Lancaster House, London, Sunday March 2, 2025.

Starmer speaks out as Zelenskyy offers olive branch to Trump after 'regrettable' White House clash

British passport on United States national flag background close up.

Record number of Americans applying for UK citizenship after Donald Trump re-election

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau holds a news conference on imposed U.S. tariffs in Ottawa on Tuesday.

'No winners in a trade war': Trudeau blasts 'dumb' Trump claiming 'no justification' for US tariffs against Canada

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

'Ukraine is ready to come to the negotiating table,' says Zelenskyy as he pledges to work with Trump on peace deal

A heavily tattooed man dubbed Human Satan with horns in his head and his mouth has had two fingers removed to give himself claws in his latest extreme body modification.

‘Human Satan’ tattoo and piercing addict has fingers removed to create animalistic claws

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House

Backlash after JD Vance branded Britain 'a random country that hasn't fought a war in 30 years'

McDonnell Douglas Boeing F-15E Strike Eagle, strike fighter and bomber based at RAF lakenheath, Suffolk UK

US set to house nuclear weapons in Britain for first time in decades - at location 'targeted by Russian drones'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen speaks during a media conference on the defense package at EU headquarters in Brussels, Tuesday, March 4, 2025. (AP Photo/Virginia Mayo)

Europe 'is in an era of re-armament', says Ursula Von Der Leyen announcing 800 billion euro boost to defence spending

JD Vance dismissed the UK and French peacekeeping plan as 'troops from a random country'

Twenty thousand troops from 'some random country' won't bring peace, JD Vance dismisses Starmer's peace plan

Donald Trump has paused all military aid to Ukraine

Trump pauses all military aid to Ukraine as he demands Zelenskyy show 'commitment to peace' following clash

Donald Trump

White House 'drawing up plans to ease sanctions against Russia' after Trump launches fresh attack against Zelenskyy

Donald Trump speaks in the Roosevelt Room of the White House

US tariffs on Canada and Mexico to go ahead as Trump says 'no room left' for negotiation

The ancient neolithic monument of Stonehenge near Amesbury

Britons - including ones who built Stonehenge - ‘were mostly black 5,000 years ago,’ study suggests

Latest News

See more Latest News

A "corrupt" former prison officer who boasted that she had performed a sex act on an inmate has been jailed for 21 months.

‘Corrupt’ ex-prison officer who boasted of performing sex act on prisoner jailed after being ‘manipulated’
Jermaine Jenas and Ellie Penfold at Wimbledon

Jermaine Jenas splits from wife months after being sacked for sending inappropriate texts to colleagues
'Beautiful' Annabel Mackey was found in a pond in Hampshire, yards from her home in September 2023.

Mum charged with murder of 'beautiful' two-year-old daughter found in village pond

Footage shows Clifford buying rope and petrol before the triple murder.

Chilling video shows triple crossbow killer buying rope and petrol before killing family of racing commentator
A Police cordon is in place near Stockwell station south London.

Murder investigation launched after boy, 16, shot dead in south London as gunman still at large
London, UK. 1 March 2025. Millie Bobby Brown at the BRIT Awards 2025 at London's O2 Arena.

‘It’s disturbing’ - Millie Bobby Brown hits out at media 'bullying' about her appearance

Crowds enjoy the hot sunshine on Brighton beach

Exact date Brits to bask in temperatures hotter than Barcelona as mercury hits 17C

Kyle Clifford pled guilty to the murder of Carol Hunt and her two daughters.

Crossbow killer stabbed Carol Hunt in her own home as daughter worked in garden, completely unaware, court hears

World News

See more World News

Lydia Mugambe is accused of taking 'advantage of her status'

UN judge ‘trafficked woman to UK to be her slave'

14 days ago

The plane, which was carrying 80 people, slid down onto the icy runway at Toronto Pearson International Airport before bursting into flames

Horrifying video shows moment Delta plane crashes on tarmac and bursts into flames at Toronto airport

14 days ago

Healey's comments came following Russia-US Peake talks in Saudi Arabia.

UK facing 'new era of threat' from Russia, Defence Secretary says as he unveils ‘biggest military shake up in 50 years’

14 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News