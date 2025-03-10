Vatican issues major health update on Pope Francis as pontiff remains in hospital

10 March 2025, 20:00

Pope Francis attends a Mass in St .Peter’s Square for the first World Children’s Day on May 26, 2024.
Pope Francis attends a Mass in St .Peter's Square for the first World Children's Day on May 26, 2024. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

The Vatican has issued a major update on Pope Francis, saying he is no longer in imminent danger of death after he contracted pneumonia.

The 88-year-old Holy Father has been battling pneumonia and bronchitis for nearly four weeks.

Francis was admitted to Gemelli hospital on February 14, with the stay becoming the longest of his 12-year papacy.

The pope, who has chronic lung disease and had part of one lung removed as a young man, suffered two respiratory crises last week in a setback to his recovery.

But the Vatican has now confirmed his health seems to be improving, and there is no imminent threat to his survival.

"The improvements recorded in previous days have been further consolidated, as confirmed by both blood tests and clinical findings, as well as by the Pope’s good response to pharmacological therapy," the Vatican statement read.

Doctors have removed the pope's guarded prognosis, meaning he is out of immediate danger.

"However, given the complexity of the Pope’s clinical picture and the severe infection present at the time of hospitalization, it will still be necessary to continue pharmacological treatment in a hospital setting for several more days," the statement added.

The faithful listen to the Pope's message in St. Peter's Square before the rosary
The faithful listen to the Pope's message in St. Peter's Square before the rosary. Picture: Alamy

The Argentine pontiff followed the Spiritual Exercises via video link, and then prayed in the chapel of his private apartment.

His condition has recently remained stable, with no fever and good oxygen levels in his blood, doctors said in a Vatican statement.

Crowds of worshippers broke into applause as the message was played.

It was recorded in the pope's native Spanish as he continues treatment for double pneumonia in hospital.

