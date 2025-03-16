Vatican releases first photo of Pope since he fell ill a month ago, as Holy Father’s health 'gradually improving’

The Vatican has released the first photograph of the pope for more than a month, showing Francis co-celebrating Mass in the hospital chapel. Picture: Vatican Press Office

By Josef Al Shemary

The Vatican has released the first photograph of the pope for more than a month, showing Francis co-celebrating Mass in the hospital chapel.

The photograph is taken from behind, and shows Pope Francis wearing a purple Lenten liturgical vestment sitting in a wheelchair in front of an altar.

The Vatican said he was participating in the celebration of the Mass with other priests. No one else is visible in the photo.

It is the first photograph of the pope since he was taken to hospital on February 14 with a severe case of bronchitis, which developed into double pneumonia.

It is also the first time the Vatican mentions that the pope has participated in celebrating a Mass during the last month.

Faithful pray the rosary in St. Peter's Square at The Vatican, Sunday, Mar. 16, 2025, for the health of Pope Francis hospitalized at Agostino Gemelli Polyclinic in Rome. Picture: Alamy

There was no obvious sign that he was receiving supplemental oxygen mentioned in medical bulletins.

Doctors this week said the pontiff was no longer in a critical, life-threatening condition, but they have continued to emphasise that his condition remained complex thanks to his age, lack of mobility and the loss of part of a lung as a young man.

In an audio recording released on March 6, the pope spoke in a laboured voice as he thanked the faithful in St Peter's Square for their prayers.

His condition has been gradually improving over the last week, leading the Vatican to suspend morning updates and to issue less frequent medical bulletins. An X-ray this week confirmed that the infection was clearing.

Children pray in front of the statue of John Paul II outside the Gemelli University Hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalised, in Rome. Picture: Alamy

In the most recent bulletin on Saturday, doctors said they were working to reduce the pope's reliance on a non-invasive ventilation mask at night, which will allow his lungs to work more.

He was continuing to receive high-flow supplemental oxygen, delivered by a nasal tube, during the day - although no such apparatus was evident in the photograph.

Earlier, dozens of children toting yellow and white balloons - many from war-torn countries - gathered outside Rome's Gemelli hospital to greet Francis.

While the pope did not appear from the 10th-floor suite of windows, he thanked them and acknowledged their presence in the traditional Sunday blessing.

"I know that many children are praying for me; some of them came here today to Gemelli as a sign of closeness," the pontiff said in the Angelus text prepared for the traditional prayer but not delivered live again.

"Thank you, dearest children! The pope loves you and is always waiting to meet you," Francis said.