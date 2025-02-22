Vatican releases update on the Pope as he remains in hospital

By Alice Padgett

Pope Francis will miss Sunday prayers for the second week in a role, but his team have assured that he's 'rested well'

Pope Francis' condition is not life-threatening, but he is not out of danger, his medical team said.

The 88-year-old pontiff has marked his first week in a hospital with pneumonia on top of chronic bronchitis.

The Pope is said to have "rested well" on his eighth night in hospital.

Although, yesterday doctors said the religious leader is "not out of danger".

A high-ranking member of the church has suggested he could resign from his post if his medical issues worsen.

Cardinal Gianfranco Ravasi said the Pope will “fight” to stay in post, but could step down if unable to perform his duties.

Nuns and faithful pray at the statue of John Paul II outside the Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalized in Rome, on February 22, 2025. Picture: Getty

Francis' doctors delivered their first in-person update on the pope's condition on Friday, saying that he will remain hospitalised at least all of next week.

The pope is receiving occasional supplements of oxygen and is responding to strengthened drug therapy for pneumonia, doctors said.

Francis was admitted to Rome's Gemelli hospital on February 14 after a case of bronchitis worsened.

Physicians Luigi Carbone (L) and Sergio Alfieri (R) speak during a press conference at the Policlinico Gemelli hospital where Pope Francis is hospitalized since February 14. Picture: Getty

Doctors later diagnosed a complex respiratory infection, involving bacteria, virus and other organisms and the onset of pneumonia in both lungs on top of asthmatic bronchitis.

They prescribed "absolute rest".

As his hospital stay drags on, some of Francis' cardinals have begun responding to the obvious question that is circulating: whether Francis might resign if he becomes irreversibly sick and unable to carry on.

Francis has said he would consider it, after Pope Benedict XVI "opened the door" to popes retiring, but has shown no signs of stepping down and in fact has asserted recently that the role of pope is for life.