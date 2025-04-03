Bus driver breaks silence on Virginia Giuffre crash that left her 'with four days to live'

Virginia Giuffre said she had been left with 'four days to life' after the crash. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

A bus driver involved in the crash which allegedly left Virginia Giuffre with ‘four days to live’ has broken his silence.

Ms Giuffre, who was sex trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, shared a photo of herself in hospital after being involved in the crash.

She appeared covered in bruises, apparently in a hospital bed, and said she was suffering from kidney failure and had only ‘four days to live’.

She wrote on Instagram: "They've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.

"I think it's important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110kmh as we were slowing down for a turn, that no matter what your car is made of, it might as well be a tin can."

Now bus driver Ross Munns has spoken out saying the whole thing has been “blown out of proportion.”

Ms Giuffre posted this image on March 24. Picture: Social Media

He told Daily Mail Australia: “"It's just all blown out of proportion and I know what happened.

"I didn't even see her in the car.

"The driver basically pulled out in front of me. I made sure she was alright, and I went and did a police report.

"She was elderly and I asked if she was ok, and she said, 'Yes I'm ok'."

He said he had been driving the bus and following a slow-moving Toyota Highlander for 3km - and tried to overtake it when it slowed to 75kmh.

He said he beeped his horn but he was unable to avoid clipping the Toyota.

Police confirmed the crash was logged as a minor traffic crash and no injuries were reported. No charges were brought against either driver.

A spokesman for Ms Giuffre said this week: “Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital.

"She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending."