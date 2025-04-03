Bus driver breaks silence on Virginia Giuffre crash that left her 'with four days to live'

3 April 2025, 07:55

Virginia Giuffre said she had been left with 'four days to life' after the crash
Virginia Giuffre said she had been left with 'four days to life' after the crash. Picture: Social Media/Alamy

By Asher McShane

A bus driver involved in the crash which allegedly left Virginia Giuffre with ‘four days to live’ has broken his silence.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Ms Giuffre, who was sex trafficked by Jeffrey Epstein, shared a photo of herself in hospital after being involved in the crash.

She appeared covered in bruises, apparently in a hospital bed, and said she was suffering from kidney failure and had only ‘four days to live’.

She wrote on Instagram: "They've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.

"I think it's important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110kmh as we were slowing down for a turn, that no matter what your car is made of, it might as well be a tin can."

Now bus driver Ross Munns has spoken out saying the whole thing has been “blown out of proportion.”

Read more: Virginia Giuffre was charged with breaching restraining order days before crash that 'left her with days to live'

Read more: Family of Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre hit out at Australian cops over doubts she has 'days to live'

Ms Giuffre posted this image on March 24
Ms Giuffre posted this image on March 24. Picture: Social Media

He told Daily Mail Australia: “"It's just all blown out of proportion and I know what happened.

"I didn't even see her in the car.

"The driver basically pulled out in front of me. I made sure she was alright, and I went and did a police report.

"She was elderly and I asked if she was ok, and she said, 'Yes I'm ok'."

He said he had been driving the bus and following a slow-moving Toyota Highlander for 3km - and tried to overtake it when it slowed to 75kmh.

He said he beeped his horn but he was unable to avoid clipping the Toyota.

Police confirmed the crash was logged as a minor traffic crash and no injuries were reported. No charges were brought against either driver.

A spokesman for Ms Giuffre said this week: “Virginia has been in a serious accident and is receiving medical care in the hospital.

"She greatly appreciates the support and well wishes people are sending."

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

World leaders react to US tariffs

'This is not the act of a friend': World leaders react to Trump's 'unwarranted' tariffs

British couple

British couple found dead in New Zealand named - as police probe possible murder-suicide

Foreign Secretary David Lammy

David Lammy to urge Nato allies to increase defence spending in bid to make alliance 'stronger, fairer and more lethal'

European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen

EU threatens further countermeasures against US tariffs after 'major blow to world economy'

Lord Sugar labels Trump tariffs 'a disaster' as Apprentice star teases potential US Presidential meeting

Lord Sugar labels Trump tariffs 'a disaster' and warns that the president 'hasn't thought it through'

Buildings that were destroyed during the Israeli ground and air operations in Gaza

Israel expands ground attack on Gaza to seize 'large areas' - despite pleas from hostage families

Police said two people died on Palliser Road, Roseneath.

British couple found dead at home in New Zealand - just months after moving to 'begin new chapter'

Virginia Giuffre warned it was a "very bad situation" after she claimed a school bus ploughed into her car

Virginia Giuffre was charged with breaching restraining order days before crash that 'left her with days to live'

Putin continues to reject Trump's peace plan

'We won't accept Ukraine ceasefire while Zelenskyy remains in power,' Russia warns

Virginia Giuffre

Family of Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre hit out at Australian cops over doubts she has 'days to live'

Luigi Mangione is facing the death penalty for the shooting of United healthcare CEO Brian Thompson

US prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Luigi Mangione in healthcare boss murder case

Emergency services at the scene after an explosion at a building thought to be a gas leak, in Via Pio Foà and Via Vitellia, in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Scottish tourist dies after sustaining severe burns in Rome gas explosion that destroyed three-storey hotel

Five Israelis have been cleared after the court ruled the British woman's testimony was not credible

Five tourists accused of gang raping British woman in Ayia Napa hotel cleared after charges dropped

An areal view of the volcanic eruption near the town of Grindavik, on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland

Volcanic eruption forces evacuations in Iceland

Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim who claimed Prince Andrew sexually abused her given 'four days to live' by doctors

Jeffrey Epstein victim and Prince Andrew accuser issues fresh statement after being given 'four days to live'

President of the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) parliamentary group Marine Le Pen

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen vows to fight election ban after embezzlement conviction

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lucy Letby

Lawyer for killer nurse Lucy Letby to hand over 'fresh' evidence he hopes will clear her name
The millionaire businesswoman has called for an urgent safety review by TfL after the emergency Help Point failed in a central London station.

Millionaire business woman abandoned on Tube platform by staff after 'traumatising' assault
Police at the Biffa recycling plant in Hartlepool

Human remains found at recycling plant in Hartlepool as probe launched

Police have urged parents to report their children to anti-terror programme Prevent if they are watching harmful content online

'Report your children to Prevent if they're watching misogynist videos online', police urge parents
Donald Trump signs an executive order imposing tariffs on imported goods

'Liberation Day' explained: What are Trump's tariffs and how will they impact the UK?

Julie Goodyear

Julie Goodyear's husband shares rare photo of Coronation Street star two years on from dementia diagnosis
: An aerial view shows the scorched graveyard around a church following a large blaze the previous day, on July 20, 2022 in Wennington, Greater London

Londoners urged not to have barbecues this weekend amid soaring temperatures 'because of wildfire risk'
The Nintendo Switch 2 will release on June 5, 2025

Nintendo Switch 2: Exciting reveal, but why is it more expensive here?

World News

See more World News

Iran has denied backing Yemen's Houthis after the US launched airstrikes in the country's capital and Donald Trump promised to 'hold Iran accountable' for allegedly supporting the rebels.

Iran denies aiding Houthi rebels after US strikes Yemen and Trump threatens to hold Tehran 'fully accountable'

17 days ago

Pope Francesco greets the faithful in St. Peter's Square.

Pope facing 'period of trial' as Pontif issues Sunday prayer from hospital

17 days ago

A firefighter inspects a nightclub after a massive fire in the town of Kocani, North Macedonia, Sunday, March 16, 2025. (AP Photo/Boris Grdanoski)

Arrest warrants issued for four people as North Macedonia nightclub fire death toll rises to 59

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News