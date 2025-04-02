Virginia Giuffre was charged with breaching restraining order days before crash that 'left her with days to live'

2 April 2025, 08:33 | Updated: 2 April 2025, 08:55

Virginia Giuffre warned it was a "very bad situation" after she claimed a school bus ploughed into her car
Virginia Giuffre warned it was a "very bad situation" after she claimed a school bus ploughed into her car. Picture: Social Media

By Asher McShane

Jeffrey Epstein’s victim Virginia Giuffre was due to appear in court for allegedly breaching a family violence restraining order just days before claiming she had days to live following a bus crash.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

A charge was lodged against her at the Magistrates Court in Joondalup, Western Australia, on March 14.

No plea was entered at the hearing and the matter is next listed for a hearing on April 9.

Her estranged husband Robert, 49, is also facing separate charges.

Mr Giuffre was charged with inadequate storage for guns in February of this year as well as reckless driving exceeding the speed limit by 45km in September last year.

Read more: Jeffrey Epstein victim and Prince Andrew accuser issues fresh statement after being given 'four days to live'

Read more: King Charles health update after hospital stay due to cancer treatment side-effects

He had been fined $1,200 and lost his licence for six months for the reckless driving charge.

Ms Giuffre, 41, sparked concerns when she posted a 'battered and bruised' photo, claiming she was dying and had four days to live after being hit by a school bus. The picture appeared to have been taken from a hospital ved.

However police said they only had record of a ‘minor’ crash.

A statement was issued on her behalf yesterday that said: “Virginia thanks everyone for the outpouring of love and support. She is overwhelmed with gratitude. 

“Today she remains in serious condition while receiving medical care. On March 24, in rural Western Australia a school bus hit the car in which she was riding. 

“The police were called but said that there was no one available to come to the scene. 

“They asked if anyone was injured and suggested that if they were, they should make their way to the hospital. 

“The school bus driver had a bus full of distraught children and left the scene to get them back, saying he would file a police report, which he did later. 

“Virginia was banged up and bruised and returned home. Virginia's condition worsened and she was admitted to the hospital. 

“Concerning her Instagram post, Virginia thought that she had posted on her private Facebook page.

“Virginia and her family thank everyone for their concern.”

The full caption on her 'accidental' post read: “This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won't bore any one with the details but I think it's important to note that when a school bus driver comes at your driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can.

“I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they've given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology. I'm ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what the say about wished. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it's still going to be s**t at the end of the day. 

“Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia.”

A previous Instagram post by Ms Giuffre on March 22 included the caption: "My beautiful babies have no clue how much I love them and they're being poisoned with lies. I miss them so very much.

"I have been through hell & back in my 41 years but this is incredibly hurting me worse than anything else. Hurt me, abuse me but don't take my babies."

Ms Giuffre had recently been living with her children and estranged husband Robert in the suburb of North Perth, Australia. Recent reports suggest the couple have split after 22 years of marriage.

Ms Giuffre alleged that Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell trafficked her to the Duke of York when she was 17.

Prince Andrew has denied all claims but reached an out-of-court settlement with her in 2022.

The settlement included a statement in which he expressed regret for his association with Epstein but contained no admission of liability or apology.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Putin continues to reject Trump's peace plan

'We won't accept Ukraine ceasefire while Zelenskyy remains in power,' Russia warns

Virginia Giuffre

Family of Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre hit out at Australian cops over doubts she has 'days to live'

Luigi Mangione is facing the death penalty for the shooting of United healthcare CEO Brian Thompson

US prosecutors are seeking the death penalty for Luigi Mangione in healthcare boss murder case

Emergency services at the scene after an explosion at a building thought to be a gas leak, in Via Pio Foà and Via Vitellia, in Rome, Sunday, March 23, 2025.

Scottish tourist dies after sustaining severe burns in Rome gas explosion that destroyed three-storey hotel

Five Israelis have been cleared after the court ruled the British woman's testimony was not credible

Five tourists accused of gang raping British woman in Ayia Napa hotel cleared after charges dropped

An areal view of the volcanic eruption near the town of Grindavik, on the Reykjanes Peninsula, Iceland

Volcanic eruption forces evacuations in Iceland

Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim who claimed Prince Andrew sexually abused her given 'four days to live' by doctors

Jeffrey Epstein victim and Prince Andrew accuser issues fresh statement after being given 'four days to live'

President of the far-right Rassemblement National (RN) parliamentary group Marine Le Pen

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen vows to fight election ban after embezzlement conviction

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

White House says 'Signal chat case is closed' insisting issue has been 'dealt with'

A Taliban security personnel stands guard.

Taliban ask Russia to lift ban on terrorist organisation

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer (L) shakes hands with Finland's President Alexander Stubb

'The UK is back': Finnish president praises Starmer's leadership announcing two nations are 'tied hip-to-hip on Nato'

Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim who claimed Prince Andrew sexually abused her given 'four days to live' by doctors

Jeffrey Epstein sex-trafficking victim who claimed Prince Andrew sexually abused her given 'four days to live'

France's far-right leader Marine Le Pen has been found guilty of misappropriating EU funds

French far-right leader Marine Le Pen jailed for four years and banned from politics after embezzlement trial

Uday Nasser Al Rabay

Protester 'kidnapped, killed and dumped on doorstep' after demonstrating against Hamas in rare protests

Zelenskyy faces 'big, big problems' if he backs out of mineral deal with US, Trump has warned.

Zelenskyy faces 'big, big problems' if he backs out of mineral deal with US, warns Trump

A Buddhist monk walks near Maharmyatmuni pagoda in the aftermath of an earthquake, in Mandalay, central Myanmar, Sunday, March 30, 2025. (AP Photo/Thein Zaw)

Number of dead could reach 10,000, experts say, as fresh earthquake hits Myanmar

Latest News

See more Latest News

Val Kilmer's final Instagram video

Val Kilmer's haunting final posts revealed after Top Gun star's death aged 65

Life-saving actions were immediately taken

Man shot dead by police thought to be carrying gun was carrying knife

Val Kilmer

Top Gun and Batman star Val Kilmer dies aged 65

New Scotland Yard Sign London

Met Police to cut more than 1,700 officers and staff amid growing funding crisis

Betty Webb

'Exceptional' Bletchley Park codebreaker Betty Webb dies at 101

The girl entered the river close to Barge House Causeway, near London City Airport. (stock image)

Missing girl, 11, who 'fell in River Thames while paddling' named - as search continues

Jason, 36, was due to fly home from his holiday in Alicante on Saturday

Brit who vanished on stag do after leaving Spanish airport found as family join search

Donald Trump is using tariffs to fight the culture war, Roy Stewart says

Trump is 'using Tariffs to fight a culture war against Europe,' says Rory Stewart as UK faces prospect of 25% levies

World News

See more World News

Soccer - International Friendly - Venezuela v Nigeria

England star John Fashanu arrested over 'five crimes' as he sues police for £100,000 compensation

17 days ago

NASA astronauts Nick Hague, right, Suni Williams, and Butch Wilmore. (NASA via AP)

'Stranded' NASA astronauts set to return from nine month space mission - but what health issues could they face?

17 days ago

Smoke billows from the MV Solong cargo ship in the North Sea, off the Yorkshire coast in England, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (Dan Kitwood/Pool Photo via AP)

Russian captain of Solong container ship remanded in custody following crash with US oil tanker

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News