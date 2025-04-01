Family of Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre hit out at Australian cops over doubts she has 'days to live'

1 April 2025, 19:36

Virginia Giuffre
Virginia Giuffre. Picture: Alamy

By Henry Moore

Prince Andrew accuser Virginia Giuffre’s family has hit back at police after they raised questions over her claim a car crash left her with “four days to live.”

Virginia Giuffre, formerly Virginia Roberts, 41, has claimed she has days to live after going into "kidney renal failure" following a road traffic accident in Australia.

But following Ms Giuffre’s post, police in Australia raised questions over her claims, saying the car accident left her with only “minor” injuries.

However, her family has now hit back at cops, revealing the impact triggered kidney failure, sparking fears for her life.

In a statement released to The Mirror, her family said: "Virginia thanks everyone for the outpouring of love and support. She is overwhelmed with gratitude.

“Today she remains in serious condition while receiving medical care.

"On March 24, in rural Western Australia, a school bus hit the car in which she was riding. The police were called but said that there was no one available to come to the scene.

"They asked if anyone was injured and suggested that if they were, they should make their way to the hospital."

The statement added: "The school bus driver had a bus full of distraught children and left the scene to get them back, saying he would file a police report, which he did later. Virginia was banged up and bruised and returned home.

"Virginia's condition worsened and she was admitted to the hospital.

Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre
Prince Andrew with Virginia Giuffre. Picture: Alamy

"Concerning her Instagram post, Virginia thought that she had posted on her private Facebook page.

"Virginia and her family thank everyone for their concern."

Ms Giuffre originally shared her condition via an Instagram post captioned: "When a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can.

"I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology."

Ms Giuffre, who has three children with estranged from husband Robert Giuffre, has been living in Australia in recent years, with her last address listed at a $1.9million beachfront property in North Perth, Western Australia.

Ms Giuffre alleges she was trafficked by Epstein and his associates aged just 16, after she was recruited by the mogul's ex-lover, Ghislaine Maxwell.

Handed a job as a locker room attendant at Donald Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Palm Beach, Florida, Ms Giuffre reached an out of court defamation settlement over the case in 2017.

Taking to Instagram on Sunday, Ms Giuffre wrote: "This year has been the worst start to a new year, but I won’t bore anyone with the details but I think it important to note that when a school bus driver comes at you driving 110km as we were slowing for a turn that no matter what your car is made of it might as well be a tin can.

"I’ve gone into kidney renal failure, they’ve given me four days to live, transferring me to a specialist hospital in urology.

"I’m ready to go, just not until I see my babies one last time, but you know what they say about wishes. S**T in one hand and wish in the other & I guarantee it’s still going to be s**t at the end of the day.

"Thank you all for being the wonderful people of the world and for being a great part of my life. Godbless you all xx Virginia 😔🙏🦋"

