Vladimir Putin tells Donald Trump Russia will ‘pursue its goals’ in Ukraine despite call to end war

According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, President Trump urged a swift end to the war during the conversation, but the Russian president reiterated that Moscow would keep pushing to address what he called the conflict's “root causes.”. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Vladimir Putin told US president Donald Trump that "Russia will continue to pursue its goals" in the war against Ukraine during a nearly hour-long phone call.

According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, President Trump pushed for a quick halt to the Ukraine war during the conversation, but the Russian president reiterated that Moscow would keep pushing to solve the conflict's "root causes."

"Trump once again emphasized the need to end military hostilities as soon as possible. Vladimir Putin noted that Russia continues to seek a political negotiated solution to the conflict," Ushakov said.

"Our president said that Russia will pursue its goals, specifically addressing the root causes that led to the current situation, and will not back down from these objectives."

The two leaders did not discuss a recent pause in some US weapons shipments to Kyiv during the nearly hour-long call, according to a readout provided by Ushakov.

As well as discussing the Russia-Ukraine war, the two leaders also spoke about the situation in the Middle East and cultural diplomacy, specifically the exchange of films promoting "traditional values close to Russia and the U.S. presidential administration."

Their discussion came after a surge of Russian drone and missile attacks were ordered across Ukraine in recent week, killing and injuring hundreds of civilians.

Numerous bits of infrastructure have been destroyed by the strikes, as Moscow intensifies its assault despite repeated calls from Kyiv, Washington, and European leaders for an unconditional ceasefire.

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has warned that the delay from the US shipment undermines defense efforts and risks emboldening Russia to escalate further.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking from Denmark earlier in the day, said that achieving peace would require direct talks between national leaders.

The president described Trump and Putin as "completely different people" but emphasized that only Putin makes decisions in Russia.

"In Russia, only Putin makes decisions, which is why we need a meeting at the leadership level if we want to have peace," Zelensky said.

According to Ushakov, the presidents did not discuss the possibility of a meeting, but "the idea is in the air," and they agreed to continue communication.

Moscow and Kyiv have held two rounds of face-to-face talks in Istanbul this year, following more than three years with no direct negotiations.

The meetings resulted in several prisoner exchanges, but no steps toward a ceasefire.

While Trump has expressed frustration with Russia's continued aggression, his administration has not imposed new sanctions nor taken steps to pressure the Kremlin directly.