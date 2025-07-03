Vladimir Putin tells Donald Trump Russia will ‘pursue its goals’ in Ukraine despite call to end war

3 July 2025, 20:03

According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, President Trump urged a swift end to the war during the conversation, but the Russian president reiterated that Moscow would keep pushing to address what he called the conflict's “root causes.”
According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, President Trump urged a swift end to the war during the conversation, but the Russian president reiterated that Moscow would keep pushing to address what he called the conflict's “root causes.”. Picture: Alamy

By Frankie Elliott

Vladimir Putin told US president Donald Trump that "Russia will continue to pursue its goals" in the war against Ukraine during a nearly hour-long phone call.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

According to Kremlin aide Yury Ushakov, President Trump pushed for a quick halt to the Ukraine war during the conversation, but the Russian president reiterated that Moscow would keep pushing to solve the conflict's "root causes."

"Trump once again emphasized the need to end military hostilities as soon as possible. Vladimir Putin noted that Russia continues to seek a political negotiated solution to the conflict," Ushakov said.

"Our president said that Russia will pursue its goals, specifically addressing the root causes that led to the current situation, and will not back down from these objectives."

The two leaders did not discuss a recent pause in some US weapons shipments to Kyiv during the nearly hour-long call, according to a readout provided by Ushakov.

As well as discussing the Russia-Ukraine war, the two leaders also spoke about the situation in the Middle East and cultural diplomacy, specifically the exchange of films promoting "traditional values close to Russia and the U.S. presidential administration."

Their discussion came after a surge of Russian drone and missile attacks were ordered across Ukraine in recent week, killing and injuring hundreds of civilians.

Numerous bits of infrastructure have been destroyed by the strikes, as Moscow intensifies its assault despite repeated calls from Kyiv, Washington, and European leaders for an unconditional ceasefire.

Read more: Congress hands Trump major victory as it passes his 'big, beautiful bill' after days of debate

Read more: Deputy Russian Navy chief personally promoted by Putin killed in strike near Ukraine border

Their discussion came after a surge of Russian drone and missile attacks across Ukraine in recent weeks, killing and injuring hundreds of civilians
Their discussion came after a surge of Russian drone and missile attacks across Ukraine in recent weeks, killing and injuring hundreds of civilians. Picture: Getty

Ukraine's Foreign Ministry has warned that the delay from the US shipment undermines defense efforts and risks emboldening Russia to escalate further.

President Volodymyr Zelensky, speaking from Denmark earlier in the day, said that achieving peace would require direct talks between national leaders.

The president described Trump and Putin as "completely different people" but emphasized that only Putin makes decisions in Russia.

"In Russia, only Putin makes decisions, which is why we need a meeting at the leadership level if we want to have peace," Zelensky said.

According to Ushakov, the presidents did not discuss the possibility of a meeting, but "the idea is in the air," and they agreed to continue communication.

Moscow and Kyiv have held two rounds of face-to-face talks in Istanbul this year, following more than three years with no direct negotiations.

The meetings resulted in several prisoner exchanges, but no steps toward a ceasefire.

While Trump has expressed frustration with Russia's continued aggression, his administration has not imposed new sanctions nor taken steps to pressure the Kremlin directly.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

The deputy head of the Russian navy has been killed by Ukraine in Kursk. Picture: Alamy

Deputy Russian Navy chief personally promoted by Putin killed in strike near Ukraine border

Firefighter uses a hose as the try to extinguish the blaze near the town of Lerapetra on the south coast of Crete island, Greece.

Wildfires burn across Greek tourist hotspot as thousands evacuate in soaring temperatures

Women mourn at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, where the victims of an Israeli strike which hit the Mustafa Hafez school, sheltering Palestinians displaced by the war, were brough

Israeli strikes and gunfire kill 94 people in Gaza overnight

FINLAND-CRIME-POLICE

Several injured after stabbings at shopping centre in Finland

A building on fire with a crane in front

Two Ukrainian children poisoned after Russian attack on city of Odesa

Women dressed in military gear standing in two lines

Women are now eligible for conscription in Denmark

Diogo Jota has three children with wife Rute Cardoso.

Who is Diogo Jota's childhood sweetheart wife Rute Cardoso as mother of their three children widowed after car crash

The children were found in a secluded farmhouse in northern Italy.

'Ghost children' found speaking primitive language secluded on Italian farm - as father claims he wanted to 'protect' them
X

Diogo Jota’s Lamborghini crashed while trying to overtake car as Liverpool star travelled to catch ferry to UK

Disney Dream is a cruise ship operated by Disney Cruise Line, part of The Walt Disney Company. Aerial view

Police shut down rumours that hero father was responsible for five-year-old girl's fall from Disney cruise ship

Exclusive
Broken childhoods: The Ukrainian families torn apart by Russia’s forced adoptions

Russia’s stolen children: How the Kremlin is using abducted Ukrainian minors as weapons of war

Massive fire erupts in Ierapetra, Crete

British tourists evacuated from parts of Crete as fierce wildfires rip through Greek holiday island

A worker holds two small containers of New World Screwworm fly pupae

US to dump billions of flies over Mexico in $30m fight against flesh-eating maggots

x

Sean 'Diddy' Combs denied bail after conviction on two prostitution offences

Kerala’s tourist board shared a satirical cartoon image of the jet on Wednesday.

India tourist board mocks Royal Navy stranded jet as it awaits repairs

Luxurious cruise ships in Corfu.

British man, 67, dies on cruise ship travelling through Corfu as police launch urgent investigation

Latest News

See more Latest News

Jack Draper

Jack Draper's Wimbledon dream ends in defeat to Marin Cilic

The Emergency Department at Plymouth’s Derriford Hospital.

Toddler, aged 3, died from sepsis after ‘missed opportunities’ for earlier care

Maggie Oliver speaks to LBC

Grooming gangs haven't gone away but methods moving online, says whistleblower Maggie Oliver
Actor Michael Madsen during his guest appearance on MTV TRL at Le Palais Oriental, as part of the 57th Cannes Film Festival, in France.

Hollywood actor Michael Madsen, who starred in Reservoir Dogs and Kill Bill, dies aged 67

qaa

Liverpool boss Arne Slot has 'no words' after Diogo Jota dies in car crash as star's funeral to be held on Saturday
BRITAIN-MUSIC-FESTIVAL

BBC head of music steps down over 'high risk' Bob Vylan broadcast at Glastonbury

Kenneth Colley (right) has died at the age of 87 after contracting Covid and developing pneumonia, his agent has said. Picture: Julian Owen/PA

Popular Star Wars actor dies 'peacefully' aged 87 surrounded by friends

Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer unveils Labour's plan for the NHS in front of staff during a visit to the Sir Ludwig Guttman Health & Wellbeing Centre

What is Sir Keir Starmer's 10-year plan to save the NHS?

World News

See more World News

.

US aircraft carrier heads west as Israel and Iran exchange strikes for fourth day as fighting intensifies

17 days ago

An Air India flight takes off.

Air India Boeing 787-8 Dreamliner flight forced to turn back with 'technical issue'

17 days ago

Israeli security personnel and first responders inspect an area hit by an Iranian missile strike on central Tel Aviv.

Israel-Iran LIVE: At least five dead and 287 injured in latest strikes on Tel Aviv as fighting enters its fourth day

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News