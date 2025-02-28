Minerals deal between US and Ukraine is 'very fair', says Trump as he meets Zelenskyy for crucial talks

28 February 2025, 16:24 | Updated: 28 February 2025, 17:06

Donald Trump greets Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Donald Trump greets Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty

By Emma Soteriou

The planned minerals deal between the US and Ukraine is 'very fair', Donald Trump has said as he met Volodymyr Zelenskyy for crucial talks.

The deal will be signed today, Trump confirmed, adding that it was "a big commitment from the US".

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy said he hoped the agreement would be "a step forward for Ukraine".

He said he wanted to discuss what the US was "ready to do" during his meeting with Trump.

it came after the US president greeted Zelenskyy at the White House with a handshake before the pair posed for cameras.

Trump was seen giving a thumbs up and raising a defiant fist during the brief moment.

President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House
President Trump Hosts Ukrainian President Zelensky At The White House. Picture: Getty

Zelenskyy's delegation is expected to sign a landmark economic agreement with the US aimed at financing the reconstruction of war-damaged Ukraine, a deal that would closely tie the two countries together for years to come.

Although the deal, which is seen as a step toward ending the three-year war, references the importance of Ukraine's security, it leaves that to a separate agreement to be discussed between the two leaders - talks that are likely to start during this visit.

As Ukrainian forces hold out against slow but steady advances by Russia's larger army, leaders in Kyiv have pushed to ensure a potential US-brokered peace plan would include guarantees for the country's future security.

Many Ukrainians fear that a hastily negotiated peace - especially one that makes too many concessions to Russian demands - would allow Moscow to rearm and consolidate its forces for a future invasion after current hostilities cease.

US President Donald Trump greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
US President Donald Trump greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Getty

The Ukrainian president's visit comes after British PM Keir Starmer met with Trump on Thursday.

Speaking during a press conference, Starmer said the UK is "all in" when it comes to backing Ukraine.

It came days after he announced the UK would increase spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027 to deal with a "dangerous new era".

Sir Keir said history "must be on the side of the peace maker, not the aggressor", added that he and Trump had discussed plans to reach a peace which is "tough and fair".

The UK and US can both win and get things done when they work together, he said.

Sir Keir later told NBC News: "My concern is that we know, historically, that Putin might go again.

"He has ambitions in relation to Ukraine. And therefore, if there’s to be a deal, it has got to be a deal that lasts."

The Prime Minister has insisted that any deal should commit to "boots on the ground and planes in the sky" to limit future incursions into Ukrainian territory.

This story is being updated

