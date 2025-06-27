War crimes probe launched as Israeli soldiers are ‘being ordered to shoot at unarmed Palestinians’ waiting for aid

27 June 2025, 22:15

People carry relief supplies from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF).
People carry relief supplies from the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF). Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Israeli soldiers have reportedly been ordered by their commanders to deliberately shoot at unarmed Palestinians waiting for humanitarian aid in Gaza, describing it as a ‘killing field’.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

At least 549 Palestinians have been killed and 4,066 injured while waiting for food aid at sites run by the Gaza Humanitarian Foundation (GHF), which is backed by Israel and the US, according to the Gaza Government Media Office.

Massacres at the food distribution sites have been a common occurrence since Israel slightly eased its blockade of humanitarian aid, including food and medicine, in May and began managing the distribution of aid itself.

According to a new report, Israeli troops have been ordered to shoot at unarmed Palestinians, even when they didn’t pose a threat, to drive them away from the sites or disperse them.

The months-long blockade had driven Gaza’s population of around 2 million people to the brink of famine.

Israel and the US have claimed the GHF system is designed to stop Hamas from intercepting or diverting aid supplies.

But the GHF has come under intense scrutiny, seeing strong criticism from the UN and humanitarian aid groups, who have refused to work with it. They claim it violates basic humanitarian standards as it is staffed by mostly American private security contractors, and coordinates its deliveries with Israeli troops.

Read more: Four arrested over Palestine Action break-in at RAF Brize Norton

Read more: ‘We are all Palestine Action’: Starmer represented me at the ECHR… Now he’d see me as a terrorist

Footage has emerged of a number of instances where thousands Palestinians are being shot at while waiting to enter the compounds.

Thousands, and sometimes tens of thousands, of desperate Palestinians descend on the aid sites every day during the short windows in which they are open - usually just one hour every day.

Soldiers and officers in the IDF have now told the Israeli newspaper Haaretz they were told to fire at the crowds of civilians, with one soldier describing the aid hubs as ‘a killing field.’

Palestinians walk back through the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza carrying aid parcels.
Palestinians walk back through the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza carrying aid parcels. Picture: Getty
Palestinians line up to receive a hot meal at a food distribution point in Gaza City on June 27, 2025.
Palestinians line up to receive a hot meal at a food distribution point in Gaza City on June 27, 2025. Picture: Getty

“Where I was stationed, between one and five people were killed every day,” one soldier said. “They’re treated like a hostile force — no crowd-control measures, no tear gas — just live fire with everything imaginable: heavy machine guns, grenade launchers, mortars.

“Then, once the center opens, the shooting stops, and they know they can approach. Our form of communication is gunfire.”

The soldier said he was “not aware of a single instance of return fire. There’s no enemy, no weapons.”

The Israeli Military Advocate General has ordered an investigation to be opened into potential violations of the laws of war, trying to find out if some of the killings at the aid sites constitute war crimes.

Israeli PM Netanyahu and Defence Minister Israel Katz have both denied the allegations of war cries, calling them ‘blood libels’.

Other IDF officers told the newspaper that the army does not allow footage from within or nearby the aid sites to be seen by the public - neither in Israel or abroad. Some claim the army is pleased that the humanitarian situation in Gaza hasn’t prompted significant international outrage, which would affect the legitimacy of the war.

"Gaza doesn't interest anyone anymore," said a reservist who had just completed a tour in northern Gaza.

"It's become a place with its own set of rules. The loss of human life means nothing. It's not even an 'unfortunate incident,' like they used to say."

An officer working as security on the compound said Israel's approach to aid distribution with the GHF was ‘deeply flawed’.

UK surgeon treating patients in Gaza warzone says population ‘at its last limit’

"Working with a civilian population when your only means of interaction is opening fire – that's highly problematic, to say the least," he told Haaretz. "It's neither ethically nor morally acceptable for people to have to reach, or fail to reach, a [humanitarian zone] under tank fire, snipers and mortar shells."

"At night, we open fire to signal to the population that this is a combat zone and they mustn't come near," the officer said.

"Once, the mortars stopped firing, and we saw people starting to approach. So we resumed fire to make it clear they weren't allowed to. In the end, one of the shells landed on a group of people."

In other cases, he said, "We fired machine guns from tanks and threw grenades. There was one incident where a group of civilians was hit while advancing under the cover of fog. It wasn't intentional, but these things happen.”

Another soldier, who operates a tank, told the newspaper that, while the army sometimes uses tank fire as warnings, “firing shells has just become standard practice. Every time we fire, there are casualties and deaths, and when someone asks why a shell is necessary, there’s never a good answer. Sometimes, merely asking the question annoys the commanders.”

The Israeli army “strongly rejected” the accusations in the report.

“Any allegation of a deviation from the law or [military] directives will be thoroughly examined, and further action will be taken as necessary,” read a military statement published on Telegram.

“The allegations of deliberate fire toward civilians presented in the article are not recognized in the field,” it said.

But other military sources say the army isn’t concerned with legal or ethical considerations. One army member told the paper: “They talk about using artillery on a junction full of civilians as if it’s normal,” recalling a meeting between the leaders of the IDF’s Southern Command.

“An entire conversation about whether it’s right or wrong to use artillery, without even asking why that weapon was needed in the first place. What concerns everyone is whether it’ll hurt our legitimacy to keep operating in Gaza. The moral aspect is practically nonexistent. No one stops to ask why dozens of civilians looking for food are being killed every day.”

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Secretary of State Marco Rubio, center, stands with Rwanda's Foreign Minister Olivier Nduhungirehe, left, and Democratic Republic of the Congo's Foreign Minister Therese Kayikwamba Wagner, right. (AP Photo/Mark Schiefelbein).

Democratic Republic of Congo and Rwanda sign long-awaited peace deal

Israeli soldiers inspect the site struck by a direct missile strike launched from Iran in Tel Aviv this morning

Travel advice for Israel loosened in areas as final evacuation flight set for Sunday

Marius Borg Hoiby (l) and Matte-Marit (r). Oslo police have charged him with multiple counts including rape, sexual assault and bodily harm

Son of Norwegian Crown Princess facing rape and sexual assault charges

Cala Aguila beach, Majorca.

British tourist, 41, dies in Majorca beach resort after plunging from 16ft wall

Emergency personnel after an explosion in a bar in San Pedro del Pinatar

Brit, 56, among two killed in gas explosion at Spanish bar as 15 others injured

Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Air Force Gen. Dan Caine turns to watch a video of a bombing test of the GBU-57A/B Massive Ordnance Penetrator (MOP) used in the attack on the Iranian Fordow Fuel Enrichment Plant

Pentagon releases bunker buster videos to prove strikes were a 'success' - after Iran accused Trump of 'exaggerating'

Kim Jong Un and his family watch a man go down one of the slides at the resort

Wish you were Korea...? Kim Jong Un unveils North Korea’s glitzy new beach resort in bid to woo tourists

SEYYED ALI HOSSEINI KHAMENEI Iranian politician and supreme leader in October 2024.

Iran 'delivered hand slap to America's face' as Khamenei reveals plans to cease cooperation with UN nuclear watchdog

Turkish influencer Nihal Candan passed away at the age of 30 after battling with anorexia. Picture: Instagram/nihalcandann

Reality star Nihal Candan dies at 30 following battle with anorexia

Large cruise ship docked in Flam fjord Norway.

Cruise passengers face tourist tax in popular European holiday hotspot

Richard Gerald Jordan.

Man on death row for nearly 50 years dies by lethal injection as US state executions rise

A protester waves a flag while chanting slogans during the nationwide demonstration

More than a dozen killed in anti-government “Gen-Z” protests in Kenya, activists say

Carry-on luggage of up to 7kg could be mandated as free if the proposal is accepted by EU governments

EU may ban airlines from charging for carry-on luggage

Donald Trump has insisted the attacks 'obliterated' Iran's nuclear programme

Iran's nuclear sites 'severely damaged' by US strikes, CIA says as Trump hails ‘big win’ after NATO agrees defence hike

Activists of “No Space For Bezos” displayed a banner on the Rialto Bridge to protest the wedding to be held in Venice from 26 to 28 June 2025 on June 13, 2025 in Venice, Italy.

‘If you can rent Venice for your wedding you can pay more tax’: protesters against Bezos highlight growing inequality

Sir Keir Starmer has called on Vladimir Putin to "stop dragging his heels and get to the [negotiating] table", as Trump calls the Russian president "misguided."

Putin must stop 'dragging his heels' says Starmer as Trump calls Russian president 'misguided' after Zelenskyy talks

Latest News

See more Latest News

Lauren Sanchez and US founder of Amazon, Jeff Bezos, leave the Aman Hotel in Venice on June 25, 2025.

They’re Bez-otted: Amazon boss ties the knot in star-studded $20m Venice wedding ceremony

Mylo Capilla, 13, went missing near a river.

Body found in search for missing boy, 13, on Teesside

Japanese-style health MOTs for people when they turn 65 could help transform adult social care in England, a new report has suggested.

Japanese-style health MOT’s could transform adult social care and stop ‘spiralling costs’, report suggests
Jordan Howman was sent home from Dubai because of his facial tattoos

Brit 'devastated' after being kicked out of Dubai because of his whole face tattoo

Apartments silhouetted against the sunrise

Home sales jump by a quarter month-on-month in May following April slump

Plane passengers might not need to worry about extra fees for some airlines

The end of extra fees for bringing a cabin bag on planes? EU plans change to airline rules

The grandfather of incoming MI6 chief Blaise Metreweli was a leading Nazi spy, reports have said. Picture: Alamy

Incoming MI6 chief related to Nazi spy with nickname ‘The Butcher’

Hollie Hardy spoke to LBC

'Is this how the young generation talk?' Woman harassed in garden by primary school children as she sunbathed

World News

See more World News

‘Freedom Flotilla’

Greta Thunberg's 'Freedom Flotilla' arrives in Israeli port

17 days ago

Poland scrambled fighter jets around 2am on Monday morning in response.

NATO jets scramble after Russia launches strike on Ukraine

18 days ago

Marcus Fakana has been sentenced to one year in jail - he has now pleaded to Sheikh Mohammed Al Maktoum to pardon him

British teenager jailed in Dubai over 'holiday romance' with girl, 17, pleads with Sheikh ruler for his release

18 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News