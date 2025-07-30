Who is Justin Trudeau’s ex wife Sophie Grégoire?

Sophie Grégoire Trudeau was married to the ex Canadian PM for 18 years. Picture: Getty

By William Mata

Justin Trudeau might have moved on from his estranged wife Sophie Grégoire, with the ex-Canadian prime minister seen having dinner with Katy Perry.

While it is unknown what the politician and singer spoke about when they met at Le Violon in Montreal, it was thought not to be about Mark Carney’s performance or Quebec independence.

Perry, 40, is currently on The Lifetimes Tour and is playing in the French-speaking state on Wednesday, in Montreal, and on Thursday, in Quebec City, before heading south.

The singer split from Orlando Bloom earlier this month, and photos obtained by TMZ show her leaning across the table to Mr Trudeau in a warm conversation.

While it is unclear if there is a romantic connection between the two, it is the first time that either party has been linked to someone else since their previous relationships ended.

Mr Trudeau separated from his wife Sophie Grégoire Trudeau in 2023 and are co-parenting their three children, although a divorce has not been finalised.

The Trudeaus were together at the funeral of Queen Elizabeth II. Picture: Getty

Who is Sophie Grégoire Trudeau?

The 50-year-old was born and raised in Montreal, and knew her future husband as a child but they did not begin dating until they were both in their late 20s, in 2003.

Ms Grégoire worked as a television host and was involved in presenting entertainment news in Canada before switching to focus on charity work.

With her husband, she had three children: Xavier James, Ella-Grace Margaret, and Hadrien Gregoire. She is fluent in French, English, and Spanish, and also an exponent of yoga - something she credits for helping her to overcome bulimia in her youth.

The pair married in 2005 and were firmly an item when Mr Trudeau became prime minister in 2015, a position he held until March. Mr Trudeau is the son of Pierre Trudeau, who was also the Canadian leader from the late 60s to the early 80s.

Sophie Grégoire has been an advocate for those with eating disorders. Picture: Getty

Her separation was a shock announcement. “It hurts deeply. You know, marriage is success, separation and divorce is failure,” she said after the August 2023 announcement.

"Hi everyone, Sophie and I would like to share the fact that after many meaningful and difficult conversations, we have made the decision to separate," Trudeau wrote.

"As always, we remain a close family with deep love and respect for each other and for everything we have built and will continue to build."

Despite their breakup, Ms Grégoire appears on good terms with Mr Trudeau and she complimented him on Father’s Day with a post on Instagram.

Since then, she has been in a relationship with Marcos Bettolli, an Ottawa-based surgeon.