Wildfire rages through Athens suburb as residents told to evacuate

Firefighting teams responded from the air and on the ground to the fire that broke out in Krioneri near Athens. Picture: Getty

By Jennifer Kennedy

A wildfire burned through a northern suburb of Athens on Saturday as residents were told by text message to evacuate.

People in Krioneri, north-east of the Greek capital, were ordered to evacuate as a wildfire burned through the suburb.

Residents received three text messages telling them to evacuate to safe areas, fire service spokesperson Vassilis Vathrakoyannis told reporters.

Local media shows images of flames tearing through ruined buildings as residents evacuate their homes.

Vathrakoyannis said: “There have been reports of damages. We will take stock when the fires have been put out.”

“The real difficulties are ahead of us,” he said.

An aircraft drops water over the fire. Picture: Alamy

Firefighters try to extinguish a fire at a house. Picture: Alamy

145 firefighters and 44 fire engines, 10 firefighting plans and seven helicopters attempted to put out the fire.

Five residents were being treated by four ambulances. Most were elderly with respiratory problems.

Vathrakoyannis said Greece has requested six firefighting planes from the European Union’s civil protection mechanism.

Temperatures of 38C, dry conditions and strong winds are fanning the flames.

Firefighters tackle the blaze. Picture: Alamy

Vathrakoyannis said that under such conditions wildfires “expand very quickly and become dangerous. These conditions are expected to prevail over the coming days.”

The Greek fire service is also handing three other major wildfires on the islands of Crete, Evia, and Kythera.

At least 335 firefighters, 19 planes and 13 helicopters are involved, but can only operate in daylight.

In total, 52 wildfires broke out across the country over the past 24 hours, Vathrakoyannis said.