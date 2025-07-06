Woman's 'arm severed after being mauled by lion' in Australian zoo

6 July 2025, 07:24

The woman was airlifted to hospital after the animal attack.
The woman was airlifted to hospital after the animal attack. Picture: Alamy

By Ruth Lawes

A woman in her 50s has reportedly lost her arm after being attacked by a lion at a zoo in Queensland, Australia.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The victim was airlifted to hospital after the big cat caused "severe damage" at an enclosure in Darling Downs Zoo, south of Toowoomba, at around 8.30am this morning.

She is currently being operated on and in a stable condition.

The incident happened when the woman, who is a "much loved member of the zoo's family", observed keepers working in the carnivore precinct.

"This is something that she has done many, many times over the past 20 years. She is well versed in safety protocols around potentially dangerous animals," a statement on Darling Downs Zoo's Facebook page said.

Read more: Mystery of ‘severed hand’ found near school in Dublin

Read more: Two undersea internet cables severed amid fears of Russian sabotage

The victim was reportedly mauled by a lion.
The victim was reportedly mauled by a lion. Picture: Getty

During the visit, an animal believed to be a lion "inexplicably" grabbed the woman by one arm and "caused severe damage".

The zoo, which has shut for the day but will re-open tomorrow morning, said the animal did not leave the enclosure and there was "no risk" to guests or employees.

In a later update, the zoo said the animal will "definitely not be put down or punished in any way."

Queensland Ambulance Service said in a statement to LBC: "Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics assessed a female in her 50s with a significant arm injury following an animal bite on Baines Road at 8.23am.

"A rescue helicopter transported the patient to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition."

Emergency services attended the scene.
Emergency services attended the scene. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for Workplace Health and Safety Queensland told LBC: "Workplace Health and Safety Queensland have been notified about an incident at Pilton, near Toowoomba earlier today (Sunday 6 July 2025).

"WHSQ Inspectors are onsite and making inquiries.

"No further comment can be made at this time."

Darling Downs Zoo said it was "extremely grateful" to Queensland emergency services for their "prompt attendance" and for messages of support.

It said it would publish more details when available.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Diogo Jota and Andre Silva's funeral was held in their hometown, Gondomar.

Diogo Jota graveyard shut after 'disrespectful' intruders descend to take sick selfies

Bishop's heartbreaking words to Diogo Jota's children - as widow and Liverpool teammates lay star and brother to rest

Bishop's heartbreaking words to Diogo Jota's children - as widow and Liverpool teammates lay star and brother to rest

Screen grab of Secretary of State for Culture, Media and Sport, Lisa Nandy, makes a statement in the House of Commons, London.

Culture Secretary orders BBC to explain why 'nobody has yet been fired' over controversial Gaza documentary

A Ryanair flight from Majorca to Manchester was evacuated.

Eighteen injured as Ryanair flight evacuated at Majorca airport - as passengers seen jumping from wings to escape

Diogo Jota’s wife arrives at church ahead of star's funeral - as friends and players pay respects to Liverpool striker

Diogo Jota’s widow and family joined by Liverpool teammates as mourners gather for funeral of striker and brother

President Trump Departs Washington For G7 Summit In Canada

Donald Trump says Gaza ceasefire possible 'next week' after Hamas responded with 'positive spirit' to negotiations

The Israeli border with the Gaza Strip, July 1.

Hamas gives 'positive response' to ceasefire agreement as Israel continues targeted attacks on Gaza Strip

At least 24 dead and up to 25 children missing from girls camp after flash flooding sweeps Texas

At least 15 children dead and dozens still missing from girls camp after flash flooding sweeps Texas

Palestinians walk back through the Netzarim corridor in central Gaza carrying aid parcels

Calls to end controversial Israeli and US-backed aid distribution system in Gaza due to 'chaos and violence'

Palestinians carry sacks and boxes of food and humanitarian aid

UN records 613 killings near humanitarian convoys and aid distribution points in Gaza since May

People thought to be migrants wade through the sea to board a small boat leaving the beach at Gravelines, France

French police use knife to puncture migrant dinghies in change of tactics

Jota's family have attended a private wake in Portugal while In Liverpool, former club captain Jordan Henderson broke down in tears as he came to lay flowers at a memorial .

Diogo Jota’s wife and family attend private wake as football world mourns Liverpool star’s death

US President Donald Trump said on Friday morning that he would know in 24 hours whether Hamas has agreed to the plan.

Hamas says it is consulting other Palestinian groups on Gaza ceasefire as Trump expects decision 'within 24 hours'

President Volodymyr Zelenskyy hands an award to 11-year-old Jens

11-year-old boy from Denmark becomes first non-Ukrainian to receive 'Future of Ukraine' award

Andrey Badalov has died after reportedly falling from a window in his home in Moscow

Russian oil tycoon found dead after falling from a window in his Moscow home

Senior citizens move away from the scene after Russian airstrike in Kyiv, Ukraine on July 04, 2025.

Russia launches largest aerial attack on Kyiv yet as Trump ‘disappointed’ that Putin ‘not looking to stop’

Latest News

See more Latest News

London, UK. 21 Jan 2024. Yvette Cooper - Shadow Secretary of State for the Home Department is interviewed at BBC Broadcasting House where she was a guest on 'Sunday with Laura Kuenssberg'. Credit: Justin Ng/Alamy Live News

Islamic and right-wing extremism remain UK’s ‘biggest threats’, says Cooper ahead 20th anniversary of 7/7 bombings
Sir Mark Rowley wants the creation of mega forces to oversee policing.

Met chief hits out at 'not fit for purpose' police model as he calls for 'once in a generation' reform
England head coach Sarina Wiegman dejected at the final whistle after the UEFA Women's Euro 2025 Group D match at the Stadion Letzigrund in Zurich, Switzerland. Picture date: Saturday July 5, 2025.

We caused our own problems, says England boss Wiegman after France defeat

A baggage handler lifts a suitcase

Staff at seven UK airports offered bonuses for catching oversized bags, leak reveals

Grace Clinton of England is put under pressure by Oriane Jean-Francois of France during the UEFA Women's EURO 2025.

England lose 2-1 to France in testing first match of Women's Euros 2025

Rawtenstall Cemetery, Lancashire.

Boy, 4, dies after being 'crushed by falling gravestone' in Lancashire cemetery

The Villa Park crowd watch support acts, during British rock band Black Sabbath's "Back to The Beginning" concert, Ozzy Osbourne's final ever gig.

Ozzy Osborne stuns fans with Black Sabbath at star-studded farewell gig

The Armed Forces Day Parade held in Cleethorpes held a display of military fighter jets - but no such equipment was on show in York's local celebration

Labour council bans military equipment from local Armed Forces Day celebrations

World News

See more World News

The Adalynn and Front Eagle tankers collided and caught on fire on Tuesday close to the Strait of Hormuz.

Navigational mistake led to oil tanker collision near Strait of Hormuz, says UAE official

17 days ago

Marine experts are set to bring the stricken Bayesian to the surface

Tech tycoon Mike Lynch's sunken superyacht to be raised from the seabed this weekend

17 days ago

Forensic experts and DGCA officials searching for evidence at Air India Plane crash site

'Major breakthrough' in Air India crash investigation as experts spot 'game-changing' detail in new video

17 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News