Woman's 'arm severed after being mauled by lion' in Australian zoo

The woman was airlifted to hospital after the animal attack. Picture: Alamy

By Ruth Lawes

A woman in her 50s has reportedly lost her arm after being attacked by a lion at a zoo in Queensland, Australia.

The victim was airlifted to hospital after the big cat caused "severe damage" at an enclosure in Darling Downs Zoo, south of Toowoomba, at around 8.30am this morning.

She is currently being operated on and in a stable condition.

The incident happened when the woman, who is a "much loved member of the zoo's family", observed keepers working in the carnivore precinct.

"This is something that she has done many, many times over the past 20 years. She is well versed in safety protocols around potentially dangerous animals," a statement on Darling Downs Zoo's Facebook page said.

The victim was reportedly mauled by a lion. Picture: Getty

During the visit, an animal believed to be a lion "inexplicably" grabbed the woman by one arm and "caused severe damage".

The zoo, which has shut for the day but will re-open tomorrow morning, said the animal did not leave the enclosure and there was "no risk" to guests or employees.

In a later update, the zoo said the animal will "definitely not be put down or punished in any way."

Queensland Ambulance Service said in a statement to LBC: "Queensland Ambulance Service paramedics assessed a female in her 50s with a significant arm injury following an animal bite on Baines Road at 8.23am.

"A rescue helicopter transported the patient to the Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition."

Emergency services attended the scene. Picture: Alamy

A spokesperson for Workplace Health and Safety Queensland told LBC: "Workplace Health and Safety Queensland have been notified about an incident at Pilton, near Toowoomba earlier today (Sunday 6 July 2025).

"WHSQ Inspectors are onsite and making inquiries.

"No further comment can be made at this time."

Darling Downs Zoo said it was "extremely grateful" to Queensland emergency services for their "prompt attendance" and for messages of support.

It said it would publish more details when available.