Woman charged with neglect after 2-year-old found alive in a suitcase on a bus

A photo of luggage on a pavement waiting to be loaded into a tour bus. Picture: Alamy

By Rebecca Henrys

A 27-year-old woman has been arrested and charged with neglect after a two-year-old child was found alive in her suitcase on a bus in New Zealand.

Police were called to a bus stop in a small town in the north of the country after the bus driver became concerned when one of the suitcases started moving.

A passenger had requested access to the luggage compartment during a rest stop in Kaiwaka, the driver had been repacking the bags when he discovered the suitcase.

"The driver became concerned when he noticed the bag moving. When the driver opened the suitcase, they discovered the two-year-old girl," New Zealand Police said a statement.

"The little girl was reported to be very hot, but otherwise appeared physically unharmed.

"We would like to acknowledge and commend the bus driver, who noticed something wasn't right and took immediate action, preventing what could have been a far worse outcome."

The girl was taken to hospital where she underwent "extensive medical treatment."

Police have since released a further update to say that the girl is medically well and they are working with partner agencies to ensure the girl is well cared for.

The woman has been charged with ill-treatment/neglect of a child and will appear in North Shore District Court on August 4.