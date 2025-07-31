Woman found dead with more than 20 iPhones glued to her body

A woman has died after collapsing on a bus in Brazil with 26 iPhones glued to her body. Picture: HEULER ANDREY/AFP via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A 20-year-old woman has died after collapsing on a bus in Brazil with more than 20 iPhones glued to her body.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

Police have launched an investigation into the case after the woman became unwell on a long-distance bus journey and passed away before reaching a hospital.

She was travelling from Foz do Iguaçu to São Paulo when the bus stopped at a restaurant in Guarapuava, in the central region of Paraná.

She was having difficulty breathing which led to emergency services being called.

Mobile Emergency Care Service said she was awake but struggling to breathe - shortly after, she appeared to suffer a seizure.

Emergency workers attempted to revive her for 45 minutes, but was declared dead at the scene.

Police later discovered 26 iPhones in packages that had been glued directly onto her skin.

Paraná Civil Police said: "The Paraná Civil Police are investigating the case and awaiting the conclusion of forensic reports to clarify the cause of death."

Sniffer dogs did not detect any drugs, but several bottles of alcohol were found in her luggage which were then seized.

Investigations continue.