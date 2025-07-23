Women and people in conflict zones will 'pay the highest price' for foreign aid cuts

23 July 2025, 06:44

A woman walks with a small child in her arms
Women and those living in conflict zones will 'pay the highest price' for UK foreign aid cuts, a charity boss has said. Picture: AFP via Getty

By Rebecca Henrys

Women and those experiencing conflict will 'pay the highest price,' a charity boss has warned, as the Government announces cuts to the UK's aid budget.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Announcing the plan for aid spending for 2025-2026 on Tuesday, the minister for development said the Government was "modernising" its approach and that "every pound must work harder for UK taxpayers."

The Government announced in February it would cut development assistance aid from its current level of 0.5 per cent of gross national income to 0.3 per cent in 2027.

As part of its new approach, the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO) said in its annual report on Tuesday that it will prioritise global organisations with a proven track record of impact, such as the World Bank and the vaccine alliance Gavi, in efforts to deliver better results for taxpayers and aid beneficiaries.

Meanwhile, the FCDO said bilateral support for some countries will decrease and multilateral organisations deemed to be underperforming will face future funding cuts.

The FCDO has not yet announced which countries will be affected.

Instead, the UK will increasingly share its expertise in areas such as finance and science and on tackling issues such as the climate crisis, health threats and humanitarian emergencies.

Through the aid budget, the UK will continue to play a humanitarian role supporting those in crisis, including in Gaza where spending is protected.

Support will also continue for Ukraine and Sudan while a reserve fund will be held to enable the UK to respond to future crises at pace.

Food distributed to Palestinians struggling with hunger in Gaza
Food distributed to Palestinians struggling with hunger in Gaza. Picture: Moiz Salhi/Anadolu via Getty Images

Read more: UK’s foreign aid cuts could lead to 365,000 extra deaths before end of decade, experts warn

Read more: Anneliese Dodds says £120m aid package for Sudan is ‘well spent’ after quitting government over foreign aid cuts

Bond, the UK network for organisations working in international development, said it was clear the Government was "deprioritising" funding "for education, gender and countries experiencing humanitarian crises such as South Sudan, Ethiopia and Somalia, and surprisingly the Occupied Palestinian Territories and Sudan, which the Government said would be protected.

"While we welcome the Government’s efforts to maintain consistent levels of funding for humanitarian crises, Gavi and the World Bank’s IDA fund, it is concerning that bilateral funding for Africa, gender, education and health programmes will drop,” Bond policy director Gideon Rabinowitz said.

"The world’s most marginalised communities, particularly those experiencing conflict and women and girls, will pay the highest price for these political choices.

"At a time when the US has gutted all gender programming, the UK should be stepping up, not stepping back."

The cut to the aid budget, announced in February, will fund a rise in defence spending which will increase to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027, with a view to hitting 3 per cent in the next parliament.

Former minister for international development Anneliese Dodds quit the role over the plan, saying she knew there were no "easy paths" to increase defence spending, but that she disagreed with the decision for aid to "absorb the entire burden" in her resignation letter to Sir Keir Starmer.

Anneliese Dodds, Minister of State for International Development, Minister for Women and Equalities, Labour Party, UK
Anneliese Dodds, Minister of State for International Development, Minister for Women and Equalities, Labour Party, UK. Picture: Alamy

Her successor, Baroness Jenny Chapman, said: "We are modernising our approach to international development.

"Every pound must work harder for UK taxpayers and the people we help around the world and these figures show how we are starting to do just that through having a clear focus and priorities.

"The UK is moving towards a new relationship with developing countries, becoming partners and investors, rather than acting as a traditional aid donor.

"We want to work with countries and share our expertise – from world-leading science to the City of London – to help them become no longer dependent on aid, and organisations like the World Bank and Gavi are central to how we can work with others to solve some of the biggest challenges of our time: humanitarian disasters, pandemics and the climate crisis."

On Tuesday, the FCDO confirmed that the International Development Association (IDA), the World Bank’s fund for the world’s lowest income countries, will receive £1.98 billion in funding from the UK over the next three years, helping the organisation benefit 1.9 billion people.

World Bank president Ajay Banga welcomed the announcement and said: "Every taxpayer pound is multiplied many times over through the Bank’s ability to mobilise capital and partner with the private sector.

"These resources help create jobs in developing countries – jobs that build self-reliant economies, reduce the drivers of instability, crime, and migration, and grow the middle class.

"In turn, they create future consumers of UK products and investment opportunities that strengthen the UK economy over the long term."

In June, the Government announced it will give Gavi £1.25 billion between 2026 and 2030 after former prime minister Boris Johnson originally pledged £1.65 billion over five years to the organisation in 2020.

Download the LBC app now!
Download the LBC app now! Picture: LBC

The FCDO previously said the money will help Gavi protect up to 500 million children from some of the world’s deadliest diseases such as meningitis, cholera and measles.

The One campaign, which aims to reduce poverty in Africa, warned that in a year the UK "will have plummeted over the cliff edge of far deeper cuts."

Director Adrian Lovett said: "The Government’s enduring commitment to the International Development Association (IDA) is a smart investment in long-term development, and is one hopeful sign.

"We urge ministers to apply the same foresight and resolve across the board – especially when it comes to supporting women and girls, and tackling growing humanitarian crises.

"The cuts revealed today are tough, and appear to hit Africa especially hard. A year from now we will have plummeted over the cliff edge of far deeper cuts, gutting vital programmes supporting some of the world’s most vulnerable people."

He urged ministers to set a clear path back to spending 0.7 per cent of national income on international aid.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Exclusive
c

'He's the only one he listens to': PM urged to get Trump to pressure Netanyahu on Gaza ahead of visit

Food distributed to Palestinians in Gaza under Israeli attacks

At least 101 people, including 80 children, die of hunger and malnutrition in Gaza

On Tuesday, Jota's wife shared three pictures of the two of them at their wedding, and wrote: "One month of our 'until death do us part'. For ever, your white girl."

Diogo Jota's widow shares devastating 'one-month anniversary' tribute in first post since Liverpool star's death

A video appeared to show two senior members of staff at tech firm Astronomer embracing at a Coldplay concert went viral last week.

Fresh twist in Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal as 'cheating' HR chief from viral vid took out £1.2m mortgage with her husband
Zelenskyy has proposed renewed peace talks.

Zelenskyy sets out Ukraine goals for next round of Russia ceasefire talks as meeting planned for Wednesday

The hotel has not confirmed how many events it is cancelling but said it will be in touch by email with impacted customers.

Ibiza Rocks Hotel cancels upcoming events after four deaths in three months - including three Brits

Mr Lynch and his daughter Hannah perished in the tragedy, which saw the ship sink off the coast of Sicily

Estate of Bayesian superyacht victim Mike Lynch facing bankruptcy following £700million fraud ruling

Baumgartner was internationally known for his spectacular jumps and rose to global fame in 2012 when he successfully completed a jump from the edge of space.

Felix Baumgartner’s cause of death revealed after daredevil paraglider's fatal crash

Palestinians ferrying bags of food aid amid a major shortage leading to malnutrition and deaths.

21 children dead from malnutrition in 72 hours, Gaza hospital says - as UN blasts Israel's aid blockade

The $115 million aircraft, regarded as one of the world's most advanced stealth fighters, has been stranded at Thiruvananthapuram International Airport for over a month due to technical issues.

Stranded British F-35 fighter jet finally leaves Indian airport after five-week ordeal

The World Food Programme says nearly one in three people in Gaza do not eat for days at a stretch, and ''thousands'' are ''on the verge of catastrophic hunger''

UK joins 27 nations calling for Israel to end war in Gaza as Lammy condemns 'inhumane drip feeding' of aid

UK Foreign Secretary Holds Weimar+ Group Talks On Ukraine And European Security

David Lammy joins foreign ministers condemning Israel for depriving Gazans 'of human dignity'

Jeanne de Flandre hospital, Lille.

Mother of boy, 6, who ‘killed newborn on maternity ward’ was twice told to keep an eye on her child, victims' family claims
Keith McAllister died after being pulled onto an MRI machine

Tributes paid to weight lifter killed after 9kg chain 'sucked him' onto MRI machine

A police officer checks a car stuck in the wall of a barn following an accident in Bohmte, Germany, Sunday, July 20, 2025.

Horror as car crashes into first floor of barn after hitting trampoline, leaving boy, 7, critical

Firemen check the wreckage of a Bangladesh Air Force training aircraft that crashed onto a school campus in Dhaka

At least 16 dead after military plane crashes into college campus in Bangladesh

Latest News

See more Latest News

Singer songwriters Ozzy Osbourne and Sir Elton John attend the 23rd Annual Elton John AIDS Foundation Academy Awards Viewing Party on February 22, 2015.

Elton John says Ozzy Osbourne was ‘in the pantheon of rock gods’ as the star dies aged 76

Migrants In Northern France

First sanctions targeting people-smuggling gangs take effect

“I think she’s quality. I think what she brings, she’s a nightmare to play against. I’m glad she’s my teammate at club and country."

England saviour Michelle Agyemang ‘something special’ says Sarina Wiegman

Emma Raducanu serves to Marta Kostyuk (not pictured) during a women's singles match

Emma Raducanu earns straight-sets win over Marta Kostyuk in Washington

NHS Blood Donor Van

NHS on the hunt for ‘precision-matched’ blood donors

A beetroot smoothie served in a clear glass.

Beetroot juice ‘lowers older people’s blood pressure by changing mouth bacteria’

Chloe Kelly scored England's winner.

Lionesses seal place in Women's Euro 2025 final with extra-time winner against Italy

Ozzy Osbourne performing at the Rally to Restore Sanity And/Or Fear.

'There won’t ever be another like him': Tributes pour in to Ozzy Osbourne as star dies two weeks after final show

World News

See more World News

Broken childhoods: The Ukrainian families torn apart by Russia’s forced adoptions

Russia’s stolen children: How the Kremlin is using abducted Ukrainian minors as weapons of war

20 days ago

Massive fire erupts in Ierapetra, Crete

British tourists evacuated from parts of Crete as fierce wildfires rip through Greek holiday island

20 days ago

A worker holds two small containers of New World Screwworm fly pupae

US to dump billions of flies over Mexico in $30m fight against flesh-eating maggots

20 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News