'You are never alone': World leaders react to White House showdown between Trump and Zelenskyy

Trump and Zelenskyy clash. Picture: Alamy

By Emma Soteriou

World leaders have responded to the clash between Volodymyr Zelenskyy and Donald Trump at the White House.

Trump met with Zelenskyy in the Oval Office on Friday as the two nations were set to sign a deal granting the US access to rare minerals in exchange for further military aid.

But the agreement was not signed after a heated exchange between the two presidents.

Trump warned Zelenskyy he is "gambling with World War Three" while Zelenskyy said the US would "feel it in the future" if it did not support Ukraine in the conflict with Russia.

Trump and vice president JD Vance went on to question why Zelenskyy had not thanked the US for its help.

After relations broke down, a joint press conference between the two parties was cancelled.

Responding to the clash, British PM Keir Starmer expressed his "unwavering support for Ukraine", having spoken to both Zelenskyy and Trump.

A No10 spokeswoman said: "The Prime Minister has tonight spoken to both President Trump and President Zelenskyy.

"He retains unwavering support for Ukraine, and is doing all he can to find a path forward to a lasting peace based on sovereignty and security for Ukraine.

"The Prime Minister looks forward to hosting international leaders on Sunday including President Zelenskyy."

French president Emmanuel Macron told reporters: "There is an aggressor which is Russia. There is an aggressed people which is Ukraine.

"I think we were all right to help Ukraine and sanction Russia three years ago and to continue to do so."

German chancellor Olaf Scholz said: "Nobody wants peace more than the Ukrainians do. Therefore we are working on a common path to a lasting and just peace. Ukraine can rely on Germany – and on Europe."

Polish PM Donald Tusk also said he would stand by Ukraine following the meeting.

"Dear @ZelenskyyUa, dear Ukrainian friends, you are not alone," Tusk said.

Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said: "Ukraine, Spain stands with you."

President of the European Commission Ursula von der Leyen said: "Your dignity honours the bravery of the Ukrainian people. Be strong, be brave, be fearless. You are never alone, dear President @ZelenskyyUa.

"We will continue working with you for a just and lasting peace."

President of the European Council António Costa echoed her comments.

Prime Minister of Portugal Luís Montenegro said: "Ukraine can always count on Portugal, @ZelenskyyUa."

The Swedish PM said: "Sweden stands with Ukraine. You are not only fighting for your freedom but also for all of Europe’s. Slava Ukraini!"

Volodymyr Zelenskyy walks out of the West Wing. Picture: Alamy

Tory leader Kemi Badenoch called for "respectable diplomacy" following the tense meeting.

She said: "Respectable diplomacy is essential for peace.

"We need to remember that the villain is the war criminal President Putin who illegally invaded another sovereign country - Ukraine. A divided West only benefits Russia. Now is the time for more co-operation, not less.

"Any peace agreement must be negotiated with Ukraine at the table, and will need security guarantees.

"We cannot lose sight of the fact that tonight air raid sirens are sounding in Ukraine."