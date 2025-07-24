Passenger plane carrying 49 people crashes in remote Russia

24 July 2025, 08:26 | Updated: 24 July 2025, 09:29

All dead after Russian plane crashes in Far East region, wreckage found
All dead after Russian plane crashes in Far East region, wreckage found. Picture: Russia Ministry of Emergency Situations/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A passenger plane that carrying 49 people has crashed in Russia's far east.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Rescue services found the wreckage of the plane after the aircraft disappeared off radars on Thursday morning.

Air traffic control lost contact with the An-24 aircraft in the Amur region as it approached its destination Tynda.

Emergency officials stated that the Angara Airlines plane had departed from Blagoveshchensk, near the Chinese border, before it vanished from radar.

The regional governor, Vasily Orlov, said data showed 43 passengers on board - including five children, and six crew members.

All dead after Russian plane crashes in Far East region, wreckage found
All dead after Russian plane crashes in Far East region, wreckage found. Picture: Russia Ministry of Emergency Situations/Handout/Anadolu via Getty Images

"All necessary forces and means have been deployed to search for the plane,” he wrote on Telegram.

An unnamed emergency official told the state-run TASS news agency that all on board are believed to have died.

"According to preliminary information, all on board were killed," the official said.

"So far, the rescue helicopter has been unable to land at the crash site — it’s a remote, mountainous area on a slope. A fire is currently burning at the scene."

Russia's emergencies ministry has said a Russian civil aviation helicopter had spotted a burning fuselage from the plane.

Officials have said that the plane did not issue a distress signal or report any technical issues before it disappeared from radar.

Transportation investigators have announced that they are launching a criminal case for possible violations of safety rules.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

New footage shows Ukraine escalating its drone war with homemade incendiary bombs.

Watch: Ukrainian drone drops homemade incendiary bomb directly into building held by Russian troops

A group of people stand guard beneath a sign saying 'passport control'

Thailand closes border with Cambodia as violent clashes escalate tensions

TOPSHOT-VIETNAM-FRANCE-DIPLOMACY

Macrons sue far-right podcaster Candace Owens over false claims Brigitte was born male

Bryan Kohberger, who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death in 2022 during a home invasion, has been jailed for life without parole

Killer who stabbed four students to death during home invasion to die behind bars

Ukraine’s intelligence service revealed that officials had discovered two decoy drones (not pictured)—both identified as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)—comprised solely of Chinese components

Russia deploys first Chinese-made drone in Ukraine as fears grow over Beijing-Moscow military ties

Naeema, a 30-year-old Palestinian mother, carries her malnourished 2-year-old son Yazan as they stand in their damaged home in the Al-Shati refugee camp

Further 10 people die of malnutrition in Gaza as aid agencies warn of mass starvation

The bill has sparked the first major public demonstration against the government since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Zelenskyy faces backlash at home and abroad over bill 'undermining' Ukraine's anti-corruption watchdogs

A Brown bear (Ursus arctos) is fishing for salmon along the shore of Lake Crescent in Lake Clark National Park and Preserve, Alaska, USA.

Brown bear mauls woman on popular hiking trail as bear-hunt launched

x

British mother-of-two arrested in Mauritius after 'attempting to smuggle cannabis inside six-year-old son’s suitcase'

A woman walks with a small child in her arms

Women and people in conflict zones will 'pay the highest price' for foreign aid cuts

Exclusive
c

'He's the only one he listens to': PM urged to get Trump to pressure Netanyahu on Gaza ahead of visit

Food distributed to Palestinians in Gaza under Israeli attacks

At least 101 people, including 80 children, die of hunger and malnutrition in Gaza

On Tuesday, Jota's wife shared three pictures of the two of them at their wedding, and wrote: "One month of our 'until death do us part'. For ever, your white girl."

Diogo Jota's widow shares devastating 'one-month anniversary' tribute in first post since Liverpool star's death

A video appeared to show two senior members of staff at tech firm Astronomer embracing at a Coldplay concert went viral last week.

Fresh twist in Coldplay 'kiss cam' scandal as 'cheating' HR chief from viral vid took out £1.2m mortgage with her husband
Zelenskyy has proposed renewed peace talks.

Zelenskyy sets out Ukraine goals for next round of Russia ceasefire talks as meeting planned for Wednesday

The hotel has not confirmed how many events it is cancelling but said it will be in touch by email with impacted customers.

Ibiza Rocks Hotel cancels upcoming events after four deaths in three months - including three Brits

Latest News

See more Latest News

The doctor’s strike is scheduled to begin on Friday as planned, after five days of talks between the government and the British Medical Association (BMA) failed to deliver a compromise

Junior doctors told they'll face 'financial consequences' as NHS boss warns no overtime to claw back strike losses
Placing a bet. A man handing over £10 cash to a bookmaker.

Asylum seekers using government-issued cards loaded with £50-a-week in betting shops and casinos
The Alpine Eagle Sentinal device is capable of intercepting hostile unmanned aerial vehicles

British army trials German kamikaze drones as race for battlefield supremacy intensifies

Soldiers from 1 Regt AAC Conduct their final attack of Exercise URBAN MAPLE

Government launches major overhaul of military whistleblower protections in landmark review
Essex Police is set to announce a raft of new restrictions on protests linked to migrant hotels, LBC understands.

Essex Police to ‘step up response’ to migrant hotel protests as chief denies demonstrators were ‘bussed’ to protest
A woman in a wheelchair

People with disabilities could be helped back into work with new right similar to maternity law
Protests Continue At Epping Migrant Hotel After Police Clashes

Essex disorder was ‘signal flare’ of rising unrest and cracks in police forces

A young man with brown hair smiling

Inquest into death of British teenager Jay Slater in Tenerife resumes

World News

See more World News

The deputy head of the Russian navy has been killed by Ukraine in Kursk. Picture: Alamy

Deputy Russian Navy chief personally promoted by Putin killed in strike near Ukraine border

20 days ago

Firefighter uses a hose as the try to extinguish the blaze near the town of Lerapetra on the south coast of Crete island, Greece.

Wildfires burn across Greek tourist hotspot as thousands evacuate in soaring temperatures

20 days ago

Women mourn at al-Shifa hospital in Gaza City, where the victims of an Israeli strike which hit the Mustafa Hafez school, sheltering Palestinians displaced by the war, were brough

Israeli strikes and gunfire kill 94 people in Gaza overnight

20 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News