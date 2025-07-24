Breaking News

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies aged 71 after 'cardiac arrest' at Florida home

Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71.

The WWE wrestler, famous for his iconic move of tearing open his vest in front of his adoring fans, died at his home in Florida early this morning.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) posted on Twitter: “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. “One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.

“WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

Hogan became a larger-than-life figure during the 1980s when the WWE was known as the World Wrestling Federation (WWF).

He helped transform the WWF into a globally recognised entertainment phenomenon and his trademark moves and over-the-top personality were adored by millions of fans around the world.

According to celebrity news outlet TMZ he died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, was understood to have been monitored by medics after having an adverse reaction to a surgical procedure.

The star's death comes weeks after his wife Sky denied rumours he was 'on his deathbed' in a coma. She said his heart was 'strong'.

According to US celebrity news website TMZ, paramedics and police patrol cars were parked outside his Clearwater home.

Hulk Hogan in the ring with Tony Atlas in his heyday. Picture: Getty

He was taken from his home on a stretcher and into a waiting ambulance. He reportedly died at a hospital.

His ailing health had been reportedly widely in recent weeks.

Two days ago WWE hall of famer and Hogan’s personal friend Jimmy Hart tried to dispel rumours about his health, saying on Twitter: "Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!"

Hulk Hogan poses in ring during a match in 1985. Picture: Getty

Hogan had previously spoken about undergoing '25 surgeries in the past decade.' On Jake Paul’s podcast last year, he said: “Ten of them were back surgeries. I've had both knees and hips replaced, shoulders — everything.”

Recently, Hogan became a vocal celebrity endorser for Donald Trump- supporting his presidential campaign.

Towards the end of last year, Hulk appeared on stage at a campaign rally for Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden.

Hogan is survived by his third wife Sky, who he wed in 2023, children Brooke, 37, and Nick, 34, who he shared with first wife Linda Claridge, and two grandchildren.