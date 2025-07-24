Breaking News

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan dies aged 71 after 'cardiac arrest' at Florida home

24 July 2025, 16:54 | Updated: 24 July 2025, 17:21

Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71
Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Wrestling legend Hulk Hogan has died at the age of 71.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The WWE wrestler, famous for his iconic move of tearing open his vest in front of his adoring fans, died at his home in Florida early this morning.

World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) posted on Twitter: “WWE is saddened to learn WWE Hall of Famer Hulk Hogan has passed away. “One of pop culture’s most recognizable figures, Hogan helped WWE achieve global recognition in the 1980s.

“WWE extends its condolences to Hogan’s family, friends, and fans.”

Hogan became a larger-than-life figure during the 1980s when the WWE was known as the World Wrestling Federation (WWF).

He helped transform the WWF into a globally recognised entertainment phenomenon and his trademark moves and over-the-top personality were adored by millions of fans around the world.

According to celebrity news outlet TMZ he died after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Hogan, whose real name is Terry Gene Bollea, was understood to have been monitored by medics after having an adverse reaction to a surgical procedure.

The star's death comes weeks after his wife Sky denied rumours he was 'on his deathbed' in a coma. She said his heart was 'strong'.

According to US celebrity news website TMZ, paramedics and police patrol cars were parked outside his Clearwater home.

Hulk Hogan in the ring with Tony Atlas in his heyday
Hulk Hogan in the ring with Tony Atlas in his heyday. Picture: Getty

He was taken from his home on a stretcher and into a waiting ambulance. He reportedly died at a hospital.

His ailing health had been reportedly widely in recent weeks.

Two days ago WWE hall of famer and Hogan’s personal friend Jimmy Hart tried to dispel rumours about his health, saying on Twitter: "Hulk is doing great, doing phenomenal! Last night at karaoke with Nick was absolutely fantastic, baby!!!"

Hulk Hogan poses in ring during a match in 1985
Hulk Hogan poses in ring during a match in 1985. Picture: Getty

Hogan had previously spoken about undergoing '25 surgeries in the past decade.'  On Jake Paul’s podcast last year, he said: “Ten of them were back surgeries. I've had both knees and hips replaced, shoulders — everything.”

Recently, Hogan became a vocal celebrity endorser for Donald Trump- supporting his presidential campaign.

Towards the end of last year, Hulk appeared on stage at a campaign rally for Donald Trump at Madison Square Garden.

Hogan is survived by his third wife Sky, who he wed in 2023, children Brooke, 37, and Nick, 34, who he shared with first wife Linda Claridge, and two grandchildren.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Two dead as Cyrus wildfires rip through tourist town leaving homes engulfed in flames

Two people 'burned alive in vehicle' as Cyrus wildfires rip through areas close to popular tourist town

Exclusive
Suha Shaath has been living in a tent in the designated "safe area" of Al-Mawasi for the past two months, after her home was destroyed earlier in the war.

Mother-of-three tells LBC of starvation 'hell' in designated 'safe zone' in Gaza

President Trump Meets With NATO Secretary General Rutte At The White House

Donald Trump’s Middle East envoy arrives in Italy for Gaza truce talks

New footage shows Ukraine escalating its drone war with homemade incendiary bombs.

Watch: Ukrainian drone drops homemade incendiary bomb directly into building held by Russian troops

All dead after Russian plane crashes in Far East region, wreckage found

Passenger plane carrying 49 people crashes in remote Russia

A group of people stand guard beneath a sign saying 'passport control'

Thailand closes border with Cambodia as violent clashes escalate tensions

TOPSHOT-VIETNAM-FRANCE-DIPLOMACY

Macrons file defamation suit over false claims wife Brigitte was born male

Bryan Kohberger, who stabbed four University of Idaho students to death in 2022 during a home invasion, has been jailed for life without parole

Killer who stabbed four students to death during home invasion to die behind bars

Ukraine’s intelligence service revealed that officials had discovered two decoy drones (not pictured)—both identified as unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs)—comprised solely of Chinese components

Russia deploys first Chinese-made drone in Ukraine as fears grow over Beijing-Moscow military ties

Naeema, a 30-year-old Palestinian mother, carries her malnourished 2-year-old son Yazan as they stand in their damaged home in the Al-Shati refugee camp

Further 10 people die of malnutrition in Gaza as aid agencies warn of mass starvation

The bill has sparked the first major public demonstration against the government since the start of Russia’s full-scale invasion in February 2022.

Zelenskyy faces backlash at home and abroad over bill 'undermining' Ukraine's anti-corruption watchdogs

A Brown bear (Ursus arctos) is fishing for salmon along the shore of Lake Crescent in Lake Clark National Park and Preserve, Alaska, USA.

Brown bear mauls woman on popular hiking trail as bear-hunt launched

x

British mother-of-two arrested in Mauritius after 'attempting to smuggle cannabis inside six-year-old son’s suitcase'

A woman walks with a small child in her arms

Women and people in conflict zones will 'pay the highest price' for foreign aid cuts

Exclusive
c

'He's the only one he listens to': PM urged to get Trump to pressure Netanyahu on Gaza ahead of visit

Food distributed to Palestinians in Gaza under Israeli attacks

At least 101 people, including 80 children, die of hunger and malnutrition in Gaza

Latest News

See more Latest News

Simon Hogg, Leader of Wandsworth Council and Jenny Yates, Cabinet Member for Transport.

Council offers asylum seekers 50% off London e-bike rentals in 'win-win' deal

A tight cordon of Police officers surround Bell Hotel.

Epping council chief calls for 'immediate and permanent closure' of migrant hotels at centre of clashes
Jay Slater's body was found in a ravine in a remote area of Tenerife

Jay Slater’s final words revealed as friends and drug dealer who was the last to see him alive appear at inquest
couple walking near falmouth bay, cornwall, england, britain, uk.

Just 7,000 steps per day cuts risks to health, study suggests - as 10,000 steps myth busted
Alexander Isak, who has not travelled with his Newcastle team-mates for their pre-season friendlies in Asia.

Alexander Isak tells Newcastle he wants to explore transfer options amid Liverpool interest
Could Irn Bru become India's national drink?

Could Irn Bru become India's national drink?

Jay Slater's body was found in a ravine in a remote area of Tenerife

Jay Slater’s friend quizzed over 'watch sale' at inquest - as search for answers about his disappearance continues
London Southend Airport to remain closed after plane crash 'fireball'

Two pilots killed in Southend Airport crash which claimed four lives named

World News

See more World News

Sophia Hutchins and Caitlyn Jenner attend the 2020 Vanity Fair Oscar Party

Caitlyn Jenner’s close friend and manager Sophia Hutchins dies aged 29 in ATV accident

20 days ago

Hearses arrive at the funeral home in the Spanish town of Puebla de Sanabria, northwestern Spain, where the bodies of Liverpool's Portuguese forward Diogo Jota and his brother Andre Felipe were taken

Mourners to gather for Liverpool footballer Diogo Jota’s wake in Portugal ahead of funeral on Saturday

20 days ago

Elephants in the Zambezi River

British tourist and friend killed by charging elephant during safari trip

20 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News