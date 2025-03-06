'You stayed with us': Zelenskyy thanks European leaders at emergency defence summit

6 March 2025, 12:36

President Zelenskyy thanked European leaders for their support
President Zelenskyy thanked European leaders for their support. Picture: Getty

By Asher McShane

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked European leaders for ‘staying with Ukraine’ ahead of a key defence summit in Brussels.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

His comments come after the US cut off intelligence channels with Kyiv, threatening Ukrainian operations in their war against Russia following  their dramatic Oval Office bust-up.

Mr Zelensky made clear his “appreciation” for the EU’s support saying “during all of this period, and last week, you stayed with us, of course from all Ukrainians, from all our nation, big appreciation,” the Ukrainian president added.

“We are very thankful that we are not alone.”

The summit comes hours after a Russian missile killed four people in Mr Zelenskyy's home town

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said it was a "watershed moment" for Europe.

Read more: UK aid workers caught in Russian missile attack on hotel in Ukraine - as four people killed in strike

She has set out a proposed 800 billion euro (£670 billion) defence package for the European Union.

She said: "This is a watershed moment for Europe and Ukraine, as part of our European family, it's also a watershed moment for Ukraine.

"Europe faces a clear and present danger and therefore Europe has to be able to protect itself, to defend itself as we have to put Ukraine in a position to protect itself and to push for a lasting and just peace.

"We want a peace through strength."

French President Emmanuel Macron will be in talks with allies about the prospect of using France's nuclear deterrent to protect the continent in the face of threats from Russia at a summit of EU leaders.

Last week after Sir Keir Starmer announced a rise in the UK's defence spending to 2.5% of GDP.

Today's summit comes as the US suspended intelligence-sharing and military aid to Ukraine.

CIA director John Radcliffe told Fox Business Network on Wednesday there has been a "pause" on "the intelligence front" following Donald Trump's fractious Oval Office confrontation with Volodymyr Zelensky last week.

The decision could affect Ukraine's ability to effectively use long-range western weapons, such as US-made Himars launchers and deprive Kyiv of advance information about potential incoming threats.

US national security adviser Mike Waltz said on Wednesday that Ukraine and America were still talking despite the pause.

"I just got off the phone with my counterpart, the Ukrainian national security adviser," he said.

"We are having good talks on location for the next round of negotiations, on delegations, on substance."

He added: "I think we're going to see movement in very short order."

The French government said on Wednesday that Mr Macron, Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Zelensky could potentially meet the US president as leaders seek to bridge the transatlantic rift, but suggested that was a "wish" at the moment and there had not been an invitation from the White House.

Downing Street said details of any future travel by the Prime Minister would be set out in the usual way.

In a televised address later on Wednesday, the French president described Moscow as a "threat to France and Europe" and said he would "open the strategic debate on the protection of our allies on the European continent by our (nuclear) deterrent".

France is the only nuclear power in the European Union.

EU leaders are set to address the issue of deterrence, among other topics, during the Thursday summit in the Belgian capital focusing on support for Ukraine and wider defence.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Gisele Pelicot has been criticised by her daughter for not backing her claim that she was also raped by Dominique Pelicot

Ex-wife of ‘Monster of Avignon’ criticised by daughter for abandoning her as fellow victim

YouTube star Andrew Cross has died at the age of 36

YouTuber Andrew Cross dies aged 36 after being taken off life support weeks after horror crash

Trump has issued a final warning to Hamas

Trump issues final warning to Hamas: 'Release Israeli hostages now or there will be hell to pay'

US is 'prepared' for war with China

US 'prepared' to go to war with China, says defence secretary amid threat of tariff retaliation

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer and France's President Emmanuel Macron hold a meeting

UK and France to finalise Ukraine peace plan 'in days', as Macron says Europe has 'entered new era'

Trump cuts off intelligence sharing with Ukraine as pressure ramps up ahead of minerals deal

Trump cuts off intelligence sharing with Ukraine as pressure ramps up ahead of minerals deal

Watch the moment a 400 kilo dolphin landed on a fishing boat in New Zealand.

Watch the shocking moment a 400 kilo dolphin crashes onto a boat in New Zealand

Fiancee of 80s rocker Taime Downe presumed dead after plunging from cruise ship following show

Fiancee of 80s rocker dies after plunging overboard during Caribbean cruise featuring Adam Ant and Tiffany

Two Ukrainian soldiers hurl a beehive at a Russian position

Moment Ukrainian soldiers hurl beehive at Russians after running out of grenades

The bodies of 9 missing students in Mexico were found in an abandoned car

Nine 'students' found dismembered by side of Mexico highway after disappearing on beach holiday

Chinese President Xi Jinping speaks during the opening session of the Chinese People's Political Consultative Conference at the Great Hall of the People in Beijing

China says it is ‘ready for war’ with America as Trump tariffs come into effect

The livestream showed the three Twitch streamers walking towards Pacific Park on Santa Monica Pier, California.

'This is what it's like for girls': Twitch creators' warning after 'stalker' threatens to kill them during live stream

Donald Trump addresses a joint session of Congress at the Capitol

Ukraine is 'ready to return to negotiating table', Trump tells Congress as he welcomes letter from Zelenskyy

Russia may attempt 'border incursions into Baltic States' to test Article 5, ex-MI6 chief warns

Russia may attempt 'border incursions into Baltic States' to test Article 5, ex-MI6 chief warns

Trump and Zelenskyy clashed at the White House

US and Ukraine 'prepare to sign minerals deal' as Zelenskyy extends olive branch following White House clash

Exclusive
Ralph Goodale told LBC’s Tonight with Andrew Marr that Canada is taking Trump’s threats to make Canada the 51st state of America seriously, but that his country is ‘not for sale’.

Canada ‘is not for sale’ - Canadian top diplomat says US poses ‘global risk’ after Trudeau calls Trump tariffs 'dumb'

Latest News

See more Latest News

Police crime scene tape UK

Girl, 12, dies after being hit by car while getting off school bus

The stunning moment a robber was kicked out of a shop by a customer with a black belt in karate.

Moment robber gets shock of his life when high heel wearing customer turns out to be a black belt in karate
b

Winter 'certainly not over' for NHS warn health chiefs - as near record levels of people in hospital with norovirus
c

Captain Tom Moore's daughter's £2m house goes up for sale again

Around 40 firefighters battled to extinguish the huge fire at a mixed-use building on Tottenham Street in Euston

Man in hospital after being pulled from flames in central London fire

A ten-year-old girl died when a car crashed through a fence and onto a sports pitch

Girl, 10, died after being hit by car on football pitch in Kendal, police say

The Top Secret Comedy Club in Covent Garden claims 'frozen faces from Botox impact the entire atmosphere'

London comedy club bans guests with Botox from its venues in bid to improve atmosphere

Girl with a smartphone at night

Children under 16 could be banned from social media under new plans

World News

See more World News

Chengdu, Sichuan, China.

Chinese tourist village slammed for using fake snow to draw in visitors

14 days ago

Charlotte Peet has gone missing in Brazil.

Father of Brit journalist missing in Brazil breaks silence as he reveals moment daughter's 'trail went cold'

14 days ago

Avoriaz is a French mountain resort

Brit skier, 23, found dead beneath French Alps cliff after 'plunging 260ft on return from night out'

14 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News