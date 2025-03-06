'You stayed with us': Zelenskyy thanks European leaders at emergency defence summit

By Asher McShane

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has thanked European leaders for ‘staying with Ukraine’ ahead of a key defence summit in Brussels.

His comments come after the US cut off intelligence channels with Kyiv, threatening Ukrainian operations in their war against Russia following their dramatic Oval Office bust-up.

Mr Zelensky made clear his “appreciation” for the EU’s support saying “during all of this period, and last week, you stayed with us, of course from all Ukrainians, from all our nation, big appreciation,” the Ukrainian president added.

“We are very thankful that we are not alone.”

The summit comes hours after a Russian missile killed four people in Mr Zelenskyy's home town

All night, a rescue operation continued in Kryvyi Rih at the site of a Russian missile strike. A ballistic missile struck an ordinary hotel. Just before the attack, volunteers from a humanitarian organization – citizens of Ukraine, the United States, and the United Kingdom – had… pic.twitter.com/XTfcRprBsE — Volodymyr Zelenskyy / Володимир Зеленський (@ZelenskyyUa) March 6, 2025

European Commission president Ursula von der Leyen said it was a "watershed moment" for Europe.

She has set out a proposed 800 billion euro (£670 billion) defence package for the European Union.

She said: "This is a watershed moment for Europe and Ukraine, as part of our European family, it's also a watershed moment for Ukraine.

"Europe faces a clear and present danger and therefore Europe has to be able to protect itself, to defend itself as we have to put Ukraine in a position to protect itself and to push for a lasting and just peace.

"We want a peace through strength."

French President Emmanuel Macron will be in talks with allies about the prospect of using France's nuclear deterrent to protect the continent in the face of threats from Russia at a summit of EU leaders.

Last week after Sir Keir Starmer announced a rise in the UK's defence spending to 2.5% of GDP.

Today's summit comes as the US suspended intelligence-sharing and military aid to Ukraine.

CIA director John Radcliffe told Fox Business Network on Wednesday there has been a "pause" on "the intelligence front" following Donald Trump's fractious Oval Office confrontation with Volodymyr Zelensky last week.

The decision could affect Ukraine's ability to effectively use long-range western weapons, such as US-made Himars launchers and deprive Kyiv of advance information about potential incoming threats.

US national security adviser Mike Waltz said on Wednesday that Ukraine and America were still talking despite the pause.

"I just got off the phone with my counterpart, the Ukrainian national security adviser," he said.

"We are having good talks on location for the next round of negotiations, on delegations, on substance."

He added: "I think we're going to see movement in very short order."

The French government said on Wednesday that Mr Macron, Sir Keir Starmer and Mr Zelensky could potentially meet the US president as leaders seek to bridge the transatlantic rift, but suggested that was a "wish" at the moment and there had not been an invitation from the White House.

Downing Street said details of any future travel by the Prime Minister would be set out in the usual way.

In a televised address later on Wednesday, the French president described Moscow as a "threat to France and Europe" and said he would "open the strategic debate on the protection of our allies on the European continent by our (nuclear) deterrent".

France is the only nuclear power in the European Union.

EU leaders are set to address the issue of deterrence, among other topics, during the Thursday summit in the Belgian capital focusing on support for Ukraine and wider defence.