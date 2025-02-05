Zelensky warns any peacekeeping force for Ukraine without US troops would be a 'win for Russia'

5 February 2025, 20:57

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says any peacekeeping force for Ukraine needs American soldiers.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky says any peacekeeping force for Ukraine needs American soldiers. Picture: Getty

By Jacob Paul

It would be a “major mistake” to deploy a peacekeeping force in Ukraine including British troops without the help of American soldiers, Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky has said.

Speaking to Sky News on Wednesday, President Zelensky said the move could hand Russian President Vladimir Putin an “advantage” in conflict.

The Ukrainian leader was pressed on whether European troops could defend Ukraine’s borders without the US shortly after meeting with British Foreign Secretary David Lammy in Kyiv. 

He replied: “When we talk about this, is Europe enough? No. Because this isn't just a matter of numbers. It's about sharing responsibility and ensuring security guarantees.”

President Zelensky added: "This cannot be pursued without the involvement of the United States. Doing so would be a major mistake. It could very well be Russia's desire to see Europe defending and supporting Ukraine without the US.

“That would give Russia an advantage, and I believe it could amount to a geopolitical and strategic win for them."

European leaders are mulling over a plan to send a peacekeeping force to defend Ukraine's borders once war with Russia ends.
European leaders are mulling over a plan to send a peacekeeping force to defend Ukraine's borders once war with Russia ends. Picture: Getty

This comes after it emerged that the UK, France and several Nordic nations support sending thousands of troops to Ukraine following a possible ceasefire deal - while Germany is opposed to the plan.

Poland and the Baltic states meanwhile, believe the move could divert vital resources away from nations that border Russia, sources have told The Times.

There is a growing belief among officials that any deployment of NATO troops to Ukraine would require the approval of US President Donald Trump.Sending a peace-keeping force to Ukraine would also require the approval of Russia, which, at this stage, is unlikely.

Britain itself could theoretically send around 10,000 troops but it remains to be seen whether Europe could generate the force required without US assistance.

But Zelensky said:   "When we talk about security guarantees, we need the United States as the primary guarantor of security, alongside European countries. The European Union plus the United Kingdom - these European nations are crucial for us."

Meanwhile, US President Donald Trump has said he can end the war in Ukraine without clarifying how. 

He has said he has plans to speak with Vladimir Putin, while discussions with the Ukrainian side are already underway.

