Zelenskyy ‘bowled in’ and showed ‘no respect’ to Trump by not wearing a suit, says Farage

Mr Farage said that Mr Zelenskyy was "rude" and "played it very badly". Picture: Getty

By Natasha Clark

Nigel Farage has hit out at President Zelenskyy for not wearing a suit to the White House - saying he would have insisted on wearing posh shoes.

Listen to this article Loading audio...

The Reform boss took a swipe at the Ukrainian President, wading into the row about his attire during his Oval Office bust up on Friday night.

Mr Farage told LBC's Nick Ferrari at Breakfast this morning: "If I turned up at the White House, I'd make sure I was wearing a suit and my shoes were clean.

"Our PM was briefed on how to behave in the White House.

"We know Trump is incredibly old fashioned - if Zelensky wants to bowl in..... Trump often says 'great shoes' - if you're going in with a positive mindset, maybe he shouldn't have worn [that]."

Read more: Nigel Farage tells LBC Zelenskyy is to blame for Trump row but he needs to sign a deal or face ‘annihilation'

Read more: 'One-month truce' proposed for Ukraine to protect air, sea and energy targets from Russian attack

"If I turned up on the white House, I'd make sure I was wearing a suit," said Mr Farage. Picture: Alamy

Mr Farage also pointed out that Elon Musk was allowed in the White House in jeans because he wasn't there to 'negotiate' with President Trump.

Zelenskyy was wearing a military-style black sweatshirt, adorned with the Ukrainian trident.

Last month Elon Musk appeared in the Oval Office wearing a baseball cap, jeans and a 'tech bro' T-shirt. Picture: Getty

He's often defended these clothes as a show of solidarity with the Ukrainian troops fighting on the front line for their country's future.

The spectacular White House row between the two Presidents was sparked after a US reporter attacked the President for his clothing choice.

Brian Glenn, chief White House correspondent for conservative cable network Real America's Voice, said: "Why don't you wear a suit? You're at the highest level in this country's office, and you refuse to wear a suit.

"Do you own a suit? A lot of Americans have problems with you not respecting the dignity of this office."

President Zelenskyy fired back: "I will wear costume after this war will finish...

"Maybe something like yours, yes. Maybe something better, I don't know... Maybe something cheaper."

Donald Trump had greeted the President with the words "You're all dressed up today" as he met him for the first time outside the White House.

The pair went on to have a stand-up row in the Oval Office, with President Trump insisting he "didn't have the cards" and should be more grateful for American support.

President Zelenskyy had quizzed Vice President, JD Vance, on how they could trust Russia when Putin had broken the terms of the last peace deal.

Mr Farage said that Mr Zelenskyy was "rude" and "played it very badly".

But he also insisted that the row was "always going to happen" and that Trump and Vance "bit back" over his comments about UK support for Ukraine.

President Zelenskyy left the White House having not signed the minerals deal he was there to do, and flew to London for more talks with Sir Keir Starmer and EU bosses.

Over the weekend Sir Keir Starmer hosted European leaders at Lancaster House in London to try and push them to step up support for a peacekeeping force in the event of a ceasefire.