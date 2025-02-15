Zelenskyy calls for creation of ‘European army’ as he warns Russia 'will pull Europe apart' if not defeated

15 February 2025, 10:08 | Updated: 15 February 2025, 10:29

President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the 61st Munich Security Conference on February 15, 2025 in Munich, Germany.
President of Ukraine Volodymyr Zelensky speaks during the 61st Munich Security Conference on February 15, 2025 in Munich, Germany. Picture: Getty

By Josef Al Shemary

Volodymyr Zelensky called for the creation of an "army of Europe", suggesting the continent could not rely on Donald Trump's United States for its defence.

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky says the time has come for the creation of an "armed forces of Europe", and says his country's fight against Russia has proved that a foundation for it already exists.

The Ukrainian leader said Europe cannot rule out the possibility that "American might say no to Europe on issues that threaten it", and noted that many leaders have long spoken about how Europe needs its own military.

"I really believe that time has come," Mr Zelensky told the Munich Security Conference.

"The armed forces of Europe must be created."

The President of Ukraine told the Munich Security Conference: "As we fight this war and lay the groundwork for peace and security, we must build the armed forces of Europe so that Europe's future depends only on Europeans, and decisions about Europe are made in Europe."

He said he would not accept a ceasefire deal without Ukrainian involvement, after Trump had a 90-minute phone call with Putin in which the leaders agreed to meet and begin negotiations to end the war.

Trump later assured Zelensky that he, too, would have a seat at the table to end the war that was sparked by Russia's full-scale invasion of Ukraine in 2022.

"Ukraine will never accept deals made behind our backs without our involvement, and the same rule should apply to all of Europe," Mr Zelensky said.

"A few days ago, President Trump told me about his conversation with Putin. Not once did he mention that America needs Europe at the table. That says a lot," he added.

"The old days are over when America supported Europe just because it always had."

Trump said that the US wanted to get back a part of the money it has provided to Ukraine since the invasion in 2022 "in some form".

Zelensky told the gathering in Germany: "Some in Europe may not fully understand what's happening in Washington right now, but let's focus on understanding ourselves right here in Europe, we must give strength to Europe first.

"Does America need Europe as a market? Yes. But as an ally? I don't know.

"For the answer to be yes. Europe needs a single voice, not a dozen different ones."

Noting the presence of Nato secretary-general Mark Rutte in the audience, Mr Zelensky said his idea "wasn't about replacing the alliance. This is about making Europe's contribution to our partnership equal to America's".

Washington has suggested Nato membership for Ukraine is off the table and Zelensky will have to cede territory to Russia.

