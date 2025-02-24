Zelenskyy hopes war will end 'this year' as US votes with Russia against UN resolution condemning invasion

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he hopes to 'finish war this year', in address to G7 countries.

Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes to "finish the war this year", in address to G7 countries to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

The Ukrainian leader announced his ambition when asked about hopes for his country and people.

This comes as the US abstained from voting on the UN Ukraine resolution on Monday.

The resolution urged an end to the fighting in Ukraine, but the US wanted to change the resolution to leave out mention of Russian aggression.

Trump's administration put their version of the resolution to the UN on Friday, pitting it against Ukraine the EU allies who have spent weeks negotiating their own resolution.

The UN meeting comes amid ever-rising tensions in Europe, with the US seemingly abandoning its support for Zelenskyy’s embattled country.

European leaders attend a press conference after the 'Support Ukraine' summit, marking the third anniversary of the Russian invasion, in Kyiv, Ukraine,. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged his support for Ukraine “today and every day” as he spoke with Zelenskyy today.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that Britain is ready to commit British troops on the ground in Ukraine in order to maintain peace.

"I have a very simple, clear message today, the UK is with you today and every day, from His Majesty the King to the NHS workers volunteering in hospitals in Ukraine to the communities that took Ukrainian refugees to their heart,” the PM said.

Hitting back at comments made by President Trump that Ukraine has “no cards left to play”, Starmer said: “Russia does not hold all the cards in this war.

“Because the Ukrainians have the courage to defend their country.

“Because Russia’s economy is in trouble.

“And because they have now lost the best of their land forces and their Black Sea Fleet in this pointless invasion.

“So we must increase the pressure even further to deliver an enduring peace, not just a pause in fighting.”

The West can only defend Ukraine if it is united, Starmer said as he called for increased military and economic pressure on Russia.

And Ukraine must be included in peace talks, Starmer said, a stark contrast to President Trump’s disregard for Zelenskyy.

He said: “If we want peace to endure, Ukraine must have a seat at the table.

“And any settlement must be based on a sovereign Ukraine."