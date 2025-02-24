Zelenskyy hopes war will end 'this year' as US votes with Russia against UN resolution condemning invasion

24 February 2025, 18:23 | Updated: 24 February 2025, 18:25

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

Volodymyr Zelenskyy says he hopes to 'finish war this year', in address to G7 countries.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Volodymyr Zelenskyy hopes to "finish the war this year", in address to G7 countries to mark the third anniversary of Russia’s invasion.

The Ukrainian leader announced his ambition when asked about hopes for his country and people.

This comes as the US abstained from voting on the UN Ukraine resolution on Monday.

The resolution urged an end to the fighting in Ukraine, but the US wanted to change the resolution to leave out mention of Russian aggression.

Trump's administration put their version of the resolution to the UN on Friday, pitting it against Ukraine the EU allies who have spent weeks negotiating their own resolution.

The UN meeting comes amid ever-rising tensions in Europe, with the US seemingly abandoning its support for Zelenskyy’s embattled country.

European leaders attend a press conference after the 'Support Ukraine' summit, marking the third anniversary of the Russian invasion, in Kyiv, Ukraine,
European leaders attend a press conference after the 'Support Ukraine' summit, marking the third anniversary of the Russian invasion, in Kyiv, Ukraine,. Picture: Getty

Sir Keir Starmer has pledged his support for Ukraine “today and every day” as he spoke with Zelenskyy today.

The Prime Minister reaffirmed that Britain is ready to commit British troops on the ground in Ukraine in order to maintain peace.

"I have a very simple, clear message today, the UK is with you today and every day, from His Majesty the King to the NHS workers volunteering in hospitals in Ukraine to the communities that took Ukrainian refugees to their heart,” the PM said.

Hitting back at comments made by President Trump that Ukraine has “no cards left to play”, Starmer said: “Russia does not hold all the cards in this war.

Read More: 'Russia doesn't hold all the cards', Starmer says, as he tells Ukraine 'we are with you' three years on from invasion

Read More: Trump a 'useful idiot' to Putin claims ex-security advisor John Bolton, with threats of a 'third term' being taken seriously

Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky
Britain's Prime Minister Keir Starmer greets Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelensky. Picture: Getty

Ukraine’s Zelensky ready to give up presidency for peace and Nato membership

“Because the Ukrainians have the courage to defend their country.

“Because Russia’s economy is in trouble.

“And because they have now lost the best of their land forces and their Black Sea Fleet in this pointless invasion.

“So we must increase the pressure even further to deliver an enduring peace, not just a pause in fighting.”

The West can only defend Ukraine if it is united, Starmer said as he called for increased military and economic pressure on Russia.

And Ukraine must be included in peace talks, Starmer said, a stark contrast to President Trump’s disregard for Zelenskyy.

He said: “If we want peace to endure, Ukraine must have a seat at the table.

“And any settlement must be based on a sovereign Ukraine."

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Breaking
US President Donald Trump meets with French President Emmanuel Macron in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, on February 24, 2025.

Ukraine war could end ‘within weeks’ Trump claims as he warns it ‘may lead to WW3’ if not stopped

Pope Francis Delivers His Weekly Audience At The Vatican

Pope 'resumes some work' after 'slight improvement' in health as night-time prayers begin

Near-Earth asteroid, artwork

NASA gives major update on massive 'city killer' asteroid 'the size of Big Ben' striking earth and it's good news

Conservative leader Kemi Badenoch has called for an investigation into the BBC Gaza documentary.

Kemi Badenoch calls for investigation into BBC Gaza documentary featuring grandson of Hamas founder

Speaking via video link to a Kyiv conference, the Prime Minister reaffirmed that Britain is ready to commit British troops on the ground in Ukraine in order to maintain peace.

'Russia doesn't hold all the cards', Starmer says, as he tells Ukraine 'we are with you' three years on from invasion

The former Prime Minister was speaking from Ukraine

Blaming Ukraine for Russian invasion is like accusing swimmers of attacking the shark in Jaws, Boris Johnson tells LBC

Pope Francis seen in January

Pope Francis is 'in critical condition with kidney failure' as he continues to battle pneumonia, Vatican says

File photo of Cortina d'Ampezzo, Belluno, Italy, Europe

Horror as British skier, 14, dies after losing control and smashing into tree on family holiday in Italy

Friedrich Merz, center, the candidate of the election winner, the conservative Christian Democratic Union party, CDU, addresses supporters at the party headquarters in Berlin

German conservatives call for 'independence from Trump' after winning elections, as far-right AfD comes second

Monumental Pharaoh Thutmose II statues in Karnak Temple.

British archaeologist may have found second tomb of mysterious pharaoh just days after major discovery

French forensic police work on the site of a knife attack where a man is suspected of killing one person and seriously wounding two police officers in Mulhouse, eastern France on February 22, 2025.

Four arrested after one killed and several police officers injured in 'terror attack' in France

Pope is 'still in critical condition'

Pope 'still in critical condition' and participated in Holy Mass with carers amid 'complex clinical picture'

Peter Reynolds, 79 and his wife Barbie, 75 have been arrested by the Taliban.

Retired British couple who run education programmes for mothers arrested by Taliban in Afghanistan

Palestinian children and journalists disperse as Israeli tanks enter the Jenin camp for Palestinian refugees in the occupied West Bank, on February 23, 2025.

Israel deploys tanks to Occupied West Bank for first time in two decades as Palestinians 'won't be allowed' to return

The leader of Germany's Conservative party has claimed victory in federal elections, as the far-right AfD party is on track to double their share of votes since 2021.

Conservative leader claims victory in German elections as far-right AfD come second

Zelenskyy willing to step down as Ukraine's President 'immediately' if it 'brings peace or Nato membership'

Zelenskyy willing to step down as Ukraine's president 'immediately' if it 'brings peace or Nato membership'

Latest News

See more Latest News

The Case for Optimism in Ukraine by Lubov Chernukhin

The Case for Optimism in Ukraine

Sisters Eliza and Henrietta Huszti.

Cause of death revealed after missing sisters found in Scotland river

Almost a third of children have refused to go to school, at least one, in the past year.

Education secretary warns of school absence 'epidemic' as a third of children have tried to miss school this year
Miquita Oliver shar

TV presenter Miquita Oliver reveals first kiss was with infamous ISIS Beatle 'Jihadi George'
Roberta Flack On Stage At Park West

'Killing Me Softly' singer and R&B icon Roberta Flack dies aged 88

Arsenal fans celebrate after they score, Tottenham Hotspur v Arsenal at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.

Met police officer sacked for 'football hooliganism' after throwing flare at Arsenal match

Louisa (Lulu) Palmisano.

Pictured: 'Sweet, kind and generous' girl, 3, killed in crash involving van and tram as man, 36, arrested
Ozempic and Wegovy, injectable prescription weight loss medicines.

Fresh concerns over weight-loss jabs as medication linked to dozens of deaths

World News

See more World News

Police officers hold back protesters trying to block the road at the rally.

Protesters clash with police as thousands rally outside proposed site for new Chinese ‘mega-embassy’ in London

16 days ago

Hollyoaks star and country singer thought to be son of British couple shot dead in French villa ‘by UK gangsters’

Hollyoaks star breaks silence over death of mum found dead in French villa with her husband

16 days ago

The Government has ordered Apple to allow it to access encrypted files uploaded to the cloud by any Apple user worldwide, it has been reported.

UK Government orders Apple to give it access to users’ encrypted data in 'unprecedented attack on privacy'

16 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News