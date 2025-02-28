Zelenskyy 'kicked out' of White House without minerals deal after fiery Oval Office clash with Trump

By Emma Soteriou

Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelenskyy has been 'kicked out' of the White House without a minerals deal after a fiery clash with Donald Trump.

Relations between the two leaders broke down during an Oval Office meeting on Friday, with Trump warning Zelenskyy that he must "make a deal or we're out".

He accused the Ukrainian president of "gambling with World War Three" and not being thankful enough for US support in the ongoing war against Russia.

Vice president JD Vance also weighed in following Trump's explosive remarks, calling Zelenskyy "disrespectful".

After the tense exchange, a joint press conference between the two leaders was cancelled and Zelenskyy left the White House without signing the much-anticipated minerals deal.

Trump shared a statement claiming Zelenskyy "is not ready for peace".

"We had a very meaningful meeting in the White House today," he said. "Much was learned that could never be understood without conversation under such fire and pressure.

"It’s amazing what comes out through emotion, and I have determined that President Zelenskyy is not ready for peace if America is involved, because he feels our involvement gives him a big advantage in negotiations.

"I don’t want advantage, I want PEACE. He disrespected the United States of America in its cherished Oval Office.

"He can come back when he is ready for peace.”

Meanwhile, Zelenskyy, appearing to respond to claims he was not thankful, shared a post on X saying: "Thank you America, thank you for your support, thank you for this visit.

"Thank you @POTUS, Congress, and the American people. Ukraine needs just and lasting peace, and we are working exactly for that."

The Ukrainian leader had warned Trump that the US would feel the impact of the war if it continues, with the US leader cutting him off to say: "Don't tell us what we're going to feel. We're trying to solve a problem."

Trump claimed he had empowered Zelenskyy to be a tough guy, adding: "You wouldn’t be a tough guy without us."

Trump said earlier in the meeting that he was "in the middle" and "for both Ukraine and Russia".

He said he wanted to get the conflict between both Russia and Ukraine "solved".

He insisted that he was not "aligned with Putin" but instead was aligned "with the US and good of the world".

Earlier in the day, the US president greeted Zelenskyy at the White House with a handshake before the pair posed for cameras.

Trump was seen giving a thumbs up and raising a defiant fist during the brief moment.

Zelenskyy's delegation was expected to sign a landmark economic agreement with the US aimed at financing the reconstruction of war-damaged Ukraine, a deal that would closely tie the two countries together for years to come.

Although the deal, which was seen as a step toward ending the three-year war, references the importance of Ukraine's security, it leaves that to a separate agreement to be discussed between the two leaders.

However, both countries appear to have taken a step back in negotiations following their explosive meeting.

Leaders in Kyiv have pushed to ensure a potential US-brokered peace plan would include guarantees for the country's future security.

Many Ukrainians fear that a hastily negotiated peace - especially one that makes too many concessions to Russian demands - would allow Moscow to rearm and consolidate its forces for a future invasion after current hostilities cease.

Zelenskyy's visit comes after British PM Keir Starmer met with Trump on Thursday.

Speaking during a press conference, Starmer said the UK is "all in" when it comes to backing Ukraine.

It came days after he announced the UK would increase spending to 2.5 per cent of GDP by 2027 to deal with a "dangerous new era".

Sir Keir said history "must be on the side of the peace maker, not the aggressor", added that he and Trump had discussed plans to reach a peace which is "tough and fair".

The UK and US can both win and get things done when they work together, he said.

Sir Keir later told NBC News: "My concern is that we know, historically, that Putin might go again.

"He has ambitions in relation to Ukraine. And therefore, if there’s to be a deal, it has got to be a deal that lasts."

The Prime Minister has insisted that any deal should commit to "boots on the ground and planes in the sky" to limit future incursions into Ukrainian territory.