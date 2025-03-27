'Putin will die soon - and that's a fact', says Zelenskyy as he urges Trump to 'stay strong' in face of Russian demands

27 March 2025, 05:28

Zelenskyy has said that 'Putin will die soon'
Zelenskyy has said that 'Putin will die soon'. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has said that Putin "will die soon" as he urged the US not to lift sanctions despite Russian demands.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Ukrainian president said that "everything will end" after Putin's death, which is "what he is afraid of".

Speaking to reporters after a meeting with Emmanuel Macron, Mr Zelenskyy also claimed that Putin "fears his own society" in Russia, and urged the US not to let the Russian president out of geopolitical isolation.

Russia has said that it will only begin observing an agreed ceasefire in the Black Sea if sanctions on Russian food and fertiliser trade were removed.

Mr Zelenskyy said he hoped that the US would resist these demands from the Kremlin.

"I hope so. God bless, they will. But we'll see," he said.

Read more: Russia and Ukraine agree to Black Sea ceasefire deal as White House confirms halt to strikes on energy infrastructure

Read more: Russia demands lifting of sanctions before Black Sea ceasefire can begin - as Zelenskyy slams Putin's 'manipulation'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron leave a joint press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy, left, and French President Emmanuel Macron leave a joint press conference at the Elysee Palace in Paris. Picture: Alamy

Mr Zelenskyy said he was very grateful for the support of the US, but that some in the White House were "under the influence of Russian narratives".

He added: "We can't agree to those narratives".

Mr Macron has said a proposed European armed force for possible deployment in Ukraine under an eventual peace deal could respond if Russia launched an attack.

Mr Zelenskyy and French president Mr Macron suggested a foreign contingent in Ukraine could also provide military training.

This is something allies already have been doing outside Ukraine, preparing more than 75,000 troops for battle against Russia's larger and expanding military and helping to make up for some of Ukraine's losses from more than three years of intense fighting.

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Alamy

"Primarily, any contingent consists of combat units, but they are above all intended to control the situation, monitor it, carry out joint training, and also to prevent any desire by Russia to return with renewed waves of aggression," Mr Zelenskyy said at Wednesday's news conference with Mr Macron.

European officials say that under any peace deal, Ukraine's first line of defence against any future Russian aggression would be Ukraine's own army.

The 27-nation European Union is pressing ahead with a so-called steel "porcupine strategy" aimed at making Ukraine an even tougher nut for Russia to crack, by strengthening its armed forces and defence industry.

The UK is also pledging continued military aid so Ukraine can keep fighting if peace talks fail or a ceasefire is broken.

Former ambassador: Putin's plan to 'strangle' Ukraine's exports

The talks came ahead of a summit in Paris of 30 nations on Thursday that will discuss the proposed force for Ukraine.

Keir Starmer and Mr Macron have been driving coalition-building efforts for a European Ukraine force.

But the US will not be represented at the talks on Thursday.

Donald Trump's administration has shown no public enthusiasm for the coalition's discussions about potentially sending troops into Ukraine after an eventual ceasefire to help make peace stick.

The US president's special envoy, Steve Witkoff, has dismissed the idea of a European deployment or even the need for it.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Berlin, Germany. 27th Mar, 2025. Police officers discuss a car next to a barrier.

Car crashes into six people including police officer in Berlin, as 'illegal teen driver' tries to flee traffic stop

A person holds an experimental vaccine against the AIDS virus in Shoshaguve

Cuts to foreign aid could cause 2.9 million more HIV-related deaths by 2030, study warns

Four American soldiers are feared dead in Lithuania.

Vehicle found in hunt for missing US soldiers feared dead after vanishing during NATO war drill in Lithuania

Red Crescent workers sort aid before being distributed to Palestinians.

Foreign aid cuts by Western countries including UK to trigger 'extra deaths of nearly 370,000 children', study warns

Former President Of Brazil Jair Bolsonaro

Former Brazil president Jair Bolsonaro ordered to stand trial over alleged coup plot

Donald Trump

US travel warnings: Full list of countries advising 'caution' for trans citizens visiting America amid fears over 'detention'
Four American soldiers are feared dead in Lithuania

Four US soldiers feared dead after vanishing during Nato war drill in Lithuania

Father Gilliot is believed to have taken his own life last Saturday

Catholic priest who fell out with French toddler Emile Soleil's murder suspects 'commits suicide'

President Donald Trump and Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth

Full Yemen attack plans discussed by Trump cabinet in leaked Signal group released in full

Norwegian athlete Jakob Ingebrigtsen is pictured at the South Rogaland District Court during the criminal case against his father Gjert Arne Ingebrigtsen.

Olympic champion says he 'lived in fear' as dad 'would beat me until I was sick' in damning physical abuse case

Ashley Surcombe

Brit influencer, 29, left fighting for her life in South Korea after being found unconscious at home

Anna Prokofieva

Russian war correspondent dies after being blown up by mine on border with Ukraine

At least 18 people have been killed in South Korea's worst wildfire outbreak

At least 18 dead in 'worst-ever wildfires' to hit South Korea, as tens of thousands flee the flames

Hamdan Ballal, Oscar-winning Palestinian director of 'No Other Land,' is released from a police station in the West Bank settlement of Kiryat Arba

Oscar-winning Palestinian director detained by IDF released after being 'handcuffed all night and beaten' in police station
Russia demands lifting of sanctions before Black Sea ceasefire can begin - as Zelenskyy slams Putin's 'manipulation'

Russia demands lifting of sanctions before Black Sea ceasefire can begin - as Zelenskyy slams Putin's 'manipulation'

Two French Air Force jets crashed into each other in mid-air while rehearsing a stunt routine, but the three people on board were luckily ‘found conscious’.

French air force jets involved in horror crash during mid-air stunt training - as pilots and crew make miracle escape

Latest News

See more Latest News

Prime Minister Keir Starmer has named his plan the "coalition of the willing."

Starmer slams Putin's 'hollow promises' as he prepares to host allies for Ukraine peace talks
Gonorrhea could become 'untreatable', experts have warned

Rise in mutant 'super gonorrhoea' cases in England, as health chiefs urge Brits to stay safe
The retired sports star, 36, issued a plea to the government to reverse plans to slash gluten-free prescriptions in parts of the UK.

Rebecca Adlington reveals she is battling life-changing disease as she makes plea to Downing Street
Rachel Reeves announced a slew of cuts in her Spring Statement.

'Gaslit and underwhelmed': Welfare cuts & slow growth - what we learned from the Spring Statement
Mohammed Farraj

Medical student died in 'tragic accident' while misusing gym equipment

Reeves

Donald Trump's threat of tariffs could knock percentage point off UK GDP as Reeves paints gloomy forecast for growth
More than £220 worth of Cadbury Creme Eggs were stolen.

Thief who stole 335 Cadbury Creme Eggs from Tesco slapped with county ban and 12-month suspended sentence
Rachel Reeves announced a slew of cuts in her Spring Statement.

Reeves rejects claim £3.4bn welfare cuts will plunge 250,000 people into poverty as she vows to get Britain working

World News

See more World News

An armed man was shot by U.S. Secret Service personnel Sunday morning following a confrontation outside the White House

Armed man shot by Secret Service outside White House

17 days ago

Police cordons are displayed to stop traffic after power lines fell across a road in Brisbane

One confirmed dead and several injured as rain lashes east coast coast of Australia during ex-Cyclone Alfred

17 days ago

A general view of yacht washed on the shore in the Broadwater at Labrador on the Gold Coast, Saturday, March 8th, 2025.

Flood risks across Australian coast as ex-tropical cyclone Alfred batters country and millions stay indoors

18 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News