'Very manipulative': Zelenskyy slams Putin's peace deal comments as he says Russia 'wants to drag war out'

13 March 2025, 19:51 | Updated: 13 March 2025, 19:56

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy. Picture: Alamy

By Kit Heren

Volodymyr Zelenskyy has hit out at "very manipulative" Vladimir Putin after the Russian president said he accepted the peace deal - with "nuances".

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

The Ukrainian president said: "Putin, of course, is afraid to say directly to President Trump that he wants to continue this war, he wants to kill Ukrainians.

"That's why they in Moscow are framing the idea of silence with such preconditions that nothing will happen at all or that it will not happen for as long as possible."

He was speaking after Mr Putin said that he agreed with the Ukraine ceasefire proposals and that the deal should lead to a long-term peace.

However, there are "serious questions" that need to be asked about how it would be implemented, he said.

Read more: Trump praises 'promising' Putin remarks over peace deal with Ukraine as he calls for Russia to 'do right thing'

Read more: Putin's peace terms are for NATO to stop arming Ukraine and an end to mass mobilisation, ex-Kremlin adviser says

Watch again: Tom Swarbrick is joined by Grant Shapps | 13/03/25

Mr Zelenskyy said in response that the Russian president's words were "very predictable".

"As we have always said, the only one who will drag things out, the only one who will be unconstructive, is Russia," he said.

"They want a war. Putin has stolen years of peace and continues this war - day after day."

Mr Zelenskyy also said that Ukraine's allies should continue to put pressure on Putin to come to the negotiating table.

In contrast to the Ukrainian president's scepticism, Donald Trump praised Mr Putin for his "promising" remarks about he peace deal, urging Russia to "do the right thing".

Russian President Vladimir Putin
Russian President Vladimir Putin. Picture: Alamy

Mr Trump welcomed the promising statement but insisted it was not complete.

He said it would be a "very disappointing moment for the world" if Russia rejected the proposal.

"Hopefully Russia will do the right thing," he said, adding that a peace deal "shouldn't be very complicated". The president urged both parties to get the process over with quickly.

Latest World News

See more Latest World News

Donald Trump speaks during a meeting with NATO Secretary General Mark Rutte at the White House

US will annex Greenland, says Trump as he warns Nato 'might have to get involved' in takeover

Trump has praised Putin's 'promising' remarks over the peace deal with Ukraine

Trump praises 'promising' Putin remarks over peace deal with Ukraine as he calls for Russia to 'do right thing'

Exclusive
Russian President Vladimir Putin

Putin's peace terms are for NATO to stop arming Ukraine and an end to mass mobilisation, ex-Kremlin adviser says

Vladimir Putin

Putin says he 'agrees with ceasefire proposals' but warns 'lots of questions' remain about Ukraine deal

The world is waiting for Putin's response to a proposed ceasefire

Putin’s ‘secret plan’ for fate of Ukraine revealed in classified Kremlin files - as US team heads to Moscow for talks

Estonian President Alar Karis (R) meets with Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy

Estonia's President tells LBC he backs all European countries introducing conscription

Russian President Vladimir Putin accompanied by Russian Chief of General Staff Gen.

Putin dons military fatigues for frontline visit - as Trump threatens to destroy Russian economy in bid for peace deal

Exclusive
Putin is likely to sign a peace deal, a White House official has said

Putin 'will agree to Ukraine deal because of heavy losses', US official says as Trump warns of 'devastating' punishment

Soldiers secure Mach railway station after Pakistani security forces freed some passengers

Train hijackers 'murder 50 passengers' before Pakistan military kill all insurgents and rescue 300

Thomas Cooper, 5, died on the scene.

Boy, 5, ‘incinerated’ in oxygen chamber while undergoing alternative treatment for ADHD

The Prince of Wales will visit British troops on the Nato frontline

Prince William to visit British troops on Nato frontline in Estonia

The video was posted online before being deleted

Influencer sparks outrage after taking baby wombat away from its mother

Miles of rainforest has been felled (FILE)

Eight miles of Amazon rainforest cut down to build four-lane highway for COP 30 climate summit

Soldiers secure Mach railway station after Pakistani security forces freed some passengers

Pakistan security forces battle to save 300 train hostages in gun showdown with separatist militants

Fuel reservoirs fire following a Russian drone attack near Odesa, Ukraine, Tuesday, March 11, 2025. (AP Photo/Michael Shtekel)

Russian missiles strike Kyiv hours after Ukraine agrees to ceasefire deal

Prime Minister Keir Starmer Hosts Reception At Downing Street To Celebrate International Women's Day

Keir Starmer hails 'remarkable breakthrough' in talks between Ukraine and US as 30-day ceasefire agreed

Latest News

See more Latest News

z

Wife found guilty of stabbing husband to death and burying body in garden

Letby, a former nurse at Countess of Cheshire Hospital, was convicted of murdering seven babies, and attempting to murder six more

Police investigation into hospital where killer nurse Lucy Letby worked to include gross negligence manslaughter
n

UN judge 'exploited and abused' young woman she forced to work as slave in UK

An Oasis movie is on the way from the creator of Peaky Blinders.

Creator of Peaky Blinders to produce Oasis movie alongside reunion tour

Wes Streeting speaks to LBC

Wes Streeting refuses to be drawn on whether doctors and nurses could lose jobs as Labour axes NHS England
Dawn Robinson

En Vogue star Dawn Robinson reveals she has been living in car for three years after becoming homeless
Department for Work & Pensions.

Number of people claiming Universal Credit for health or disability up by half a million in a year
Keir Starmer speaking to the News Agents

Keir Starmer says he's 'not surprised' that Russia dismissed Ukraine ceasefire deal

World News

See more World News

Scientists have finally given the all-clear to Earth from a newly discovered asteroid.

NASA gives new update on 'city killer' asteroid 'the size of Big Ben' - good news for Earth, bad news for Moon

16 days ago

A doctor in the DRC (File)

Mystery disease kills more than 50 people in Democratic Republic of Congo

16 days ago

The body of Scottish businessman Campbell Scott was found in a remote area 60 miles from Nairobi

Scottish businessman's body found in sack in Kenya with 'his hands and feet bound with rope'

16 days ago

More Topics

See more More Topics

War in Ukraine

Cost of Living Crisis

UK Strikes

Immigration

Crime & Police

London

NHS

Royal News