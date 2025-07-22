Zelenskyy sets out Ukraine goals for next round of Russia ceasefire talks as meeting planned for Wednesday

22 July 2025, 16:10

Zelenskyy has proposed renewed peace talks.
By Shannon Cook

Zelenskyy has set out Ukraine's goals ahead of the Russia-Ukraine peace talks, which are planned for Wednesday.

Peace talks between Ukraine and Russia are planned for Wednesday in Turkey - Volodymyr Zelenskyy quoted a senior Kyiv official as saying on Monday.

The Ukrainian President appealed earlier in the day for greater momentum in negotiations.

He said in his daily address on Monday: "Today, I discussed with (Ukrainian Security Council chief) Rustem Umerov the preparations for the exchange and another meeting in Turkey with the Russian side. Umerov reported that the meeting is scheduled for Wednesday. More details will be available tomorrow."

Umerov, now secretary of Ukraine's Security and Defence Council, led the first two rounds of talks with Russia.

Ukraine and Russia have held two rounds of talks in Istanbul, on May 16 and June 2, that led to the exchange of thousands of prisoners of war and the remains of dead soldiers.

However, the two countries have made no breakthrough towards a ceasefire or a settlement to end almost three and a half years of war.

Zelenskyy called for renewed talks at a gathering of his diplomats in Kyiv: "The agenda from our side is clear: the return of prisoners of war, the return of children abducted by Russia and the preparation of a leaders’ meeting.

"We need greater momentum in negotiations to end the war."

Since the last round of talks, the Kremlin released a memorandum with exacting conditions for a ceasefire including the annexation of four more of Ukraine's regions, the disarmament of its military and control over its diplomacy.

The memorandum also details Russia's desire to control Ukraine's elections and the country's linguistic and religious policies and ward off future war reparations demands.

Russia pounds Ukraine with hundreds of drones, killing at least one person

Ukraine is unlikely to accept the terms.

The Kremlin said on Monday that Ukraine and Russia held "diametrically opposed" stances on how to end the war.

Russia's President Vladimir Putin is under pressure from US President Donald Trump to show progress towards ending the war after turning down Zelenskyy's previous challenge to meet him in person.

The Russian leader has frequently stated he does not see Ukraine's PM as a legitimate leader as Ukraine - which is under martial law - did not hold new elections when his five-year mandate expired last year.

Trump stated last week he would impose new sanctions in 50 days on Russia and countries that buy its exports if there is no deal before then to end the war.

John Healey is expected to argue that the West should again boost its military support for Ukraine in an effort to bring Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.
It comes as John Healey is expected to argue that the West should again boost its military support for Ukraine in an effort to bring Vladimir Putin to the negotiating table.

Donald Trump has already threatened to impose "very severe" tariffs on Russia if it does not agree a ceasefire by September 2, 50 days on from the US president's announcement that he would sell "top-of-the-line" weapons to Nato that could then be given to Ukraine.

On Monday, Mr Healey will use a meeting of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group (UDCG) to back Mr Trump's proposal and pledge that the UK will "play our full part in its success to bolster Ukraine's immediate fight".

Calling for more support from Western allies, he is expected to say: "Alongside this, the US has started the clock on a 50-day deadline for Putin to agree to peace or face crippling economic sanctions.

Trump threatens Russia tariffs if Ukraine war is not resolved within 50 days

"As members of the Ukraine Defence Contact Group, we need to step up in turn with a '50-day drive' to arm Ukraine on the battlefield and force Putin to the negotiating table."

Monday will be the fourth time Mr Healey has chaired the UDCG, and the third occasion he has done so alongside German defence minister Boris Pistorius.

The group, which brings together defence ministers and officials from Ukraine's allies, was chaired by the US until Mr Trump came to power and began rowing back on American support for Kyiv and European security.

Mr Healey's comments come as the Ministry of Defence confirmed the UK had sent £150 million worth of air defence missiles and artillery rounds to Ukraine in the past two months.

The deliveries are part of a commitment to spend £700 million on air defence and artillery ammunition for Ukraine this year, alongside other funding to provide more of the drones that have become key weapons in the war with Russia.

The UK has delivered 50,000 drones to Ukraine in the last six months, with another 20,000 coming from a coalition of nations led by Britain and Latvia.

The UK has delivered 50,000 drones to Ukraine in the last six months, with another 20,000 coming from a coalition of nations led by Britain and Latvia.
Monday's UDCG is expected to see further commitments, with Germany and the UK agreeing to procure more air defence missiles using 170 million euros of funding from Berlin.

Shadow defence secretary James Cartlidge said it was "right" that the Government "continues to provide all possible support to Ukraine".

He added: "It is also important that we stand firm alongside the United States in reinforcing their 50-day deadline to ensure Putin is under maximum pressure to pursue peace.

"That means all of our allies playing their part, and following the PM's recent summit with Chancellor Merz, we hope that this 50-day drive will include German confirmation that it intends to provide Taurus missiles to Ukraine."

Meanwhile, Russia continues to bombard Ukraine with drones and missiles.

Confirming a string of attacks on civilian targets in Odesa and critical infrastructure in the Sumy region on Saturday, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky also thanked international leaders "who understand how important it is to promptly implement our agreements" aimed at boosting Ukraine's defence capabilities.

