Zelenskyy to meet US officials in Saudi Arabia, as Trump hits out at NATO allies 'not paying enough'

6 March 2025, 20:19 | Updated: 6 March 2025, 20:52

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet US officials in Saudi Arabia
Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet US officials in Saudi Arabia. Picture: Alamy/Getty

By Kit Heren

Volodymyr Zelenskyy is set to meet US officials in Saudi Arabia next week to discuss a peace deal for Ukraine.

Both the Ukrainian president and a senior US official said that they would have talks in the Middle Eastern country.

Mr Zelenskyy said he would head to Saudi Arabia to meet Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman on Monday, before further talks with US officials.

It comes after the explosive meeting between Donald Trump and Mr Zelenskyy, followed by the US freezing military and intelligence support to Ukraine.

Mr Zelenskyy said on Thursday evening: "Next Monday, I have a visit planned to Saudi Arabia for a meeting with the Crown Prince.

Zelenskyy with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa on Thursday
Zelenskyy with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and European Council President Antonio Costa on Thursday. Picture: Getty

"After that, my team will stay in Saudi Arabia to work with our American partners. Ukraine is most interested in peace. As we told [Mr Trump], Ukraine is working and will continue to work constructively for a swift and reliable peace."

A top US diplomat said earlier in the day: "We are now in discussions to coordinate a meeting with the Ukrainians in Riyadh or even potentially Jeddah."

Meanwhile Mr Trump said on Thursday evening that the US will not defend NATO countries that he believes are not contributing enough for their own defence.

Mr Trump warned that some member states are still contributing too little to the alliance - telling reporters in the Oval Office that he has told other countries he will not defend them if they are "delinquent".

Read more: Russia wants a 'quick peace' in Ukraine, ambassador claims as he accuses UK of prolonging war

Read more: Trump cuts off intelligence sharing with Ukraine as pressure ramps up ahead of minerals deal

It comes as the US Defence Secretary said that the freeze on military aid was a "pause" while the White House reviewed the situation.

Speaking during a meeting with British Defence Secretary John Healey, Pete Hegseth said: "As the president has pointed out, it is a pause. Exactly what he said from the beginning. Pause - pending a true commitment to a path to peace.

Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, right, welcomes Britain's Defense Secretary John Healey, left, to the Pentagon, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.)
Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth, right, welcomes Britain's Defense Secretary John Healey, left, to the Pentagon, Thursday, March 6, 2025, in Washington. (AP Photo/Rod Lamkey, Jr.). Picture: Alamy

Mr Hegseth said Mr Trump was "paying a very keen eye" to what Mr Zelenskyy was "saying and doing about committing to that peace process".

He added: "And we're very encouraged by the signs we're seeing. Ultimately, he will make the determination."

Meanwhile Mr Healey said he was "fixed" on the opportunity Donald Trump has created to secure peace in Ukraine ahead of a meeting with his US counterpart.

The British Defence Secretary said: "I'm fixed on the historic opportunity the president has created to bring a lasting and secure peace to Ukraine."

He added: "The President also has asked Europe to step up, and we are. The UK is ready to take on a leadership in that task.

"You saw that from Keir Starmer at the weekend, in the way that he is pulling the parties together, ensuring that we take Ukraine with us and that we work closely alongside the United States."

