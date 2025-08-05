Zoo asks pet owners to donate unwanted rabbits and guinea pigs to feed to predators

A tiger at Aalborg Zoo in Denmark. Picture: Peter Bischoff/Getty Images

By Rebecca Henrys

A zoo in Denmark is asking for people to donate their unwanted small animals to be fed to predators.

Aalborg Zoo is looking for donations of healthy chickens, rabbits, and guinea pigs that trained members of staff will "gently euthanise" and will be eaten whole by predators like the European Lynx, lions, and tigers.

It is also asking for live horses which must be 147 cm in pole measurement and have not been treated for illness in the last 30 days.

The zoo receives the horse as a donation, as such horse owners can obtain a tax deduction for the value of the horse.

It issued its plea in a social media post, it said: "Chickens, rabbits and guinea pigs form an important part of the diet of our predators.

"Especially the European lynx, which needs whole prey that resembles what it would naturally hunt in the wild."

Donations like this allow the zoo to imitate the natural food cycle of the animals which encourages natural behaviour and nutrition.

No parts of the small pets goes to waste when it is fed to the larger predators.

“If you have a healthy animal that needs to be put down for various reasons, you are welcome to donate it to us," the zoo said.

"The animals are gently euthanised by trained staff and then used as food. That way, nothing goes to waste – and we ensure natural behaviour, nutrition and wellbeing of our predators."

The zoo's needs vary throughout the year so there may waiting lists for donating pets, people can only donate four small animals at a time.