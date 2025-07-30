Outrage after zoo shoots baboons due to 'overcrowding' and feeds them to predators

Baboons sit in their enclosure at Nuremberg Zoo. Picture: Alamy

By Alice Padgett

A zoo has shot 12 healthy baboons due to overcrowding before feeding them to predators.

A zoo in the German city of Nuremberg culled 12 Guinea baboons due to enclosure overcrowding.

The monkeys were shot, samples were taken for research, and then their bodies were fed to the Tiergarten Nürnberg zoo's predators.

Overcrowding caused "increase in conflicts" between the animals, and there was no alternative option for re-housing them, the zoo said.

Christoph Maisack, head of the German Legal Association for Animal Protection Law, argued that the animals were led to breed too freely.

He said this "cannot constitute such a reason" for killing the animals.

Guinea baboons, also known as sphinx baboons or guinea baboon (Papio papio), in Nuremberg Zoo. Picture: Alamy

A sign indicates that Nuremberg Zoo is closed. The zoo is under discussion because of a baboon cull. Picture: Alamy

Seven animal rights activists were arrested on Tuesday after they entered the grounds to protest the decision.

One woman glued her hands to the ground near the establishment's entrance.

The zoo then announced it was closing for "operational reasons" - triggering demonstrated to climb over the fence. They were subsequently arrested.

The zoo confirmed none of the baboons killed were pregnant or part of scientific studies.

Dag Encke, the zoo's director, said the decision came after "years long consideration".

Protest demonstration in Nuremberg against the killing of baboons in the zoo. Picture: Alamy

Animal Rebellion and demonstrators from other groups stand in front of Nuremberg Zoo with protest signs reading 'Thou shalt not kill, even animals' and 'We will not be silent until all animals live freely'. Picture: Alamy

He added that culling of animals can be a "legitimate last resort to preserve the population".

The director pointed out that the action was in line with criteria set out by the European Association of Zoos and Aquaria (EAZA).

Animal rights groups have filed a criminal complaint against the zoo for culling baboons which were in "perfect health".

A spokesperson for Pro Wildlife said the decision was "avoidable and illegal", the BBC reported.

"Healthy animals had to be killed because the zoo maintained irresponsible and unsustainable breeding policies for decades," they said.