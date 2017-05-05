Simon Hughes Delivers Home Truth To Andrew Gwynne About Labour In Scotland

In this clip Simon Hughes debated with Labour's Andrew Gwynne about the state of Labour in Scotland - with Michael Gove and Alex Salmond also giving their take.

During LBC's Election Special, the politicians joined Shelagh Fogarty and Iain Dale, who were talking all things local election.

Labour's Andrew Gwynne was speaking about the party's presence in Scotland. He said: "Without a doubt this is always going to be a tough election for Labour in Scotland, it's the first election since the independence referendum.

"And also following 2012 where we significantly exceeded our own expectations. The binary constitutional debate in British politics as it is now between Yes and No in Scotland, Remain and Leave throughout the UK, it's squeezed our vote.

"I believe Labour is proud to offer an alternative to the SNP and Tories."

Iain asked: "But why should it have squeezed your vote rather than anybody else's?"

Andrew said: "Well, look Iain, it's where we are in politics."

Shelagh added: "Well it's enhanced the Conservative vote. Sorry, I feel like we're ganging up on you but it's a point that needs to be made, it's enhanced the Conservative vote in Scotland."

Andrew answered: "The Labour vote has fragmented between those that have gone to the SNP and those that have gone to the Conservatives as the alternative to the independence movement, and that has left the Labour party in a very difficult position, and it's going to take some time to recover."

