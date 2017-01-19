Man Posted Islamophobic Stickers Across South London Park

A man who posted Islamophobic stickers across Fullham has been convicted and sentenced for the hate crime.

Patrick Collier, 40, of Fullham, stuck the racist stickers on a notice board and across other areas of Lillie Park in London.

Police found the stickers while on patrol in October and 12 further sightings of the racist material were reported in the wider area up until December 13 2016.

Collier was arrested on December 14 and pleaded guilty to intentionally causing racially and religiously aggravated harassment, alarm and distress at Hammersmith Magistrates’ Court on January 13.

He was handed a 12-month Community Order and a 35-day Rehabilitation Activity Order.

DS Sanj Bhanot from Hammersmith and Fulham Community Safety Unit said: "Hate crime is unacceptable and any offence is of great concern. The Community Safety Unit, led by DI James Shirley, conducted a lengthy investigation which resulted in criminal convictions.”

If you've been a victim of hate crime you can report it to police via the non-emergency number 101 or by dialling 999 in an emergency.