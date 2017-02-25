Teen Rapist Jailed Following Brutal Attack On Young Victim

A man has been jailed after he raped and stabbed a 15-year-old girl in North London.

Miles Edward Hughes, 18, of Dynham Road, Hampstead, was found guilty of attempted murder and rape earlier this year following a trial at the Old Bailey.

He was sentenced at the same court yesterday (Friday) to 17 years in prison for attempted murder and eight years in prison for rape, to be served concurrently.

In July last year Hughes met a 15-year-old girl, whom he knew, at Hampstead Cemetery in Fortune Green.

They sat and talked before Hughes pulled out a Stanley knife and began cutting her arms. He then demanded sex, and when she refused, he raped her.

He then tried to stab her in the neck and throat area, before running off and leaving the young girl. He was arrested a short time later and charged two days later.

DC Gary Fernon of the Met's Sexual Offences Exploitation & Child Abuse Command said: "Today a dangerous young man has been sentenced to a justifiably lengthy term in prison for what can only be described as a harrowing crime.

"This has had an undoubtedly lasting impact on the victim as she continues to come to terms with what happened.

"This was a truly horrific attack and I must express my admiration for the victim to give evidence that has seen her attacker brought to justice.

"I can only hope that this sentence can assist in some way in helping her to move forward with her life."

Hughes was also ordered to sign the Sexual Offenders Register for life.