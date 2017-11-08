Thug Throws 79-Year-Old Woman To Floor In Brutal Street Robbery

Footage of the moment a 79-year-old woman was thrown to the floor as she was brutally attacked and robbed has been released by police.

The shocking incident unfolded as the pensioner got out of her car in Ipswich on Sunday night.

The suspect can be seen grabbing hold of her handbag, pulling her to the floor and then running off with her possessions.

Picture: Suffolk Police

The elderly victim was left shaken and suffered soreness to her shoulder and arm following the attack in Victoria Street at about 7:35pm.

The suspect is described as a male and was wearing dark clothing.

Detectives have issued the above CCTV footage and are appealing for any witnesses who may have seen a male in the area of the attack to come forward.

In particular, they would like to trace three people seen on CCTV walking across Victoria Street moments after the incident.

Anyone with information about this crime is asked to contact South CID at Landmark House on 101 quoting reference 71642/17, or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.