Cyclist Left Red-Faced After Pretending To Be Hurt In “Crash For Cash Scam”

A cyclist got the most British response when he was caught trying to get intentionally run over in an apparent “cash for crash” scam.

Dash-cam footage from inside the car shows the man on a mountain bike stationary in the middle of the road in Nottingham on Monday night.

As the vehicle approaches, the cyclist throws himself to the floor and clutches his head as if he’s in pain.

Picture: Newsflare

Car passenger Jack Campion can then be heard politely saying: “Excuse me, we’ve got a dash cam, so you might want to get going.”

But his British response only appeared to make the cyclist irate, as he yells at someone on the side of the road, apparently an accomplice.

Driver Elizabeth Aspey explained: “We were on our way home from Nottingham to Stoke at about 8.30pm.

“I thought he was just being an idiot in the middle of the road with his bike so I slowed down but then he threw himself on the floor!"

Picture: Newsflare

“We had seen a similar video before so I think we both knew what was going on.

“It was just so bizarre because I just felt like things like this don’t happen to us! I just count myself lucky that I wasn’t alone and that I had the dash cam to film it all.”

She added: “When he threw himself to the floor, I remember thinking: ‘I can't believe this is happening.’ I just never thought it was a situation which I would ever find myself in.

“I hope that people see this and become a little more vigilant about this kind of thing. It needs all of the awareness it can get.”