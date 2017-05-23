Donald Trump Labels Manchester Attackers "Evil Losers"

Trump condemns Manchester bomber as 'evil loser' The US President reacted to the terror attack at the Manchester Arena by describing the attacker as an evil loser 01:09

Donald Trump has condemned the "evil losers" who carried out the Manchester terror attack.

Children were among the 22 people killed at the Manchester Arena following the Ariana Grande concert last night.

Theresa May revealed that the attack was carried out by a suicide bomber and police believe they know his identity.

And speaking alongside the Palestinian president, Mahmoud Abbas, in the West Bank city of Bethlehem, Trump described what he said was the “wicked ideology”.

He said: "I extend my deepest condolences to those so terribly injured in this terrorist attack and to the many killed and the families – so many families of the victims.

"We stand in absolute solidarity with the people of the United Kingdom,” Trump said. “So many young beautiful, innocent people living and enjoying their lives murdered by evil losers in life.

"I won’t call them monsters because they would like that term. They would think that’s a great name. I will call them, from now on, losers, because that’s what they are. They are losers. And we will have more of them. But they are losers, just remember that.

"Our society can have no tolerance for this continuation of bloodshed, we cannot stand a moment longer for the slaughter of innocent people. And in today’s attack it was mostly innocent children. The terrorists and extremists and those who give them aid and comfort must be driven out from our society for ever.

"This wicked ideology must be obliterated – and I mean completely obliterated – and the innocent life must be protected. All civilised nations must join together to protect human life and the sacred right our citizens to live in safety and in peace."