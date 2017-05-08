Mental Health Matters: This Is Why

This is why Mental Health Awareness Week is so important. 02:48

This week is Mental Health Awareness Week - and LBC is marking it with a series of investigations and Special Reports.

New research has found nearly two in every three adults in the UK say they've experienced a mental health problem at some time in their lives.

If you feel you need help, please contact one of these specialist helplines below.

For anyone who may be experiencing a mental health problem

Mind’s Infoline advisors provide information on a range of topics including:

- types of mental health problem

- where to get help

- medication and alternative treatments

- advocacy



0300 123 3393

info@mind.org.uk

Text: 86463

For young people under 25

The Mix is the here to take on the embarrassing problems, weird questions, and please-don’t-make-me-say-it-out-loud thoughts that people under 25 have in order to give them the best support through our digital and phone services in the following ways:



0808 808 4994 - a free and confidential helpline

For parents

YoungMinds run a free, confidential parents helpline, which dads and other parents / carers can call if they are worried about how a child or young person is feeling or behaving.

0808 802 5544

For Men

CALM offer an accredited confidential, anonymous and free support, information and signposting to men anywhere in the UK through our helpline. Calls are taken by trained staff who are there to listen, support, inform and signpost. And because calls are confidential and anonymous they don’t and can’t offer a counselling service. They also offer a web chat service.

0800 58 58 58

For Veterans and Family Members

Help for Heroes Hidden Wounds offers support to Veterans and Armed Forces family members struggling with depression, anxiety, anger and those wishing to change their drinking habits. Free and confidential support is available nationally by Skype, phone or face to face.

0808 2020 144

If you’re currently serving, or have served in the UK Armed Forces, you can the Combat Stress free 24 Hour Helpline for confidential advice on your mental health problems and how to get help. If you are a family member or carer, you can use it too.

Call 0800 138 1619

Text 07537 404 719

Email helpline@combatstress.org.uk