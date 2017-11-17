Council Allows Public To Name Their New Gritters... The Results Are Hilarious

Now Discussing
17 November 2017, 14:52
A council has held an internet poll to decide the name of its new gritter... and the results are magnificent.
Doncaster Council have two new gritting trucks and decided to ask for the public's help in naming them.
And fearing the usual responses, the council banned Gritty McGritface and Gary Gritter. But the responses they got from the public were so much better.
After getting hundreds of recommendations, they narrowed it down to four finalists. They are:
Gritsy Bitsy Teeny Weeny Yellow Anti-Slip Machiney
Spready Mercury
David Plowie
Basil Salty
Doncaster Council's current gritting trucks also have pretty special names:
Brad Grit
Gritney Spears
The Subzero Hero
Mr Plow
Usain Salt