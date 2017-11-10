Lupita Nyong'o Accuses Grazia Of Airbrushing Her Hair To Fit “Eurocentric” Notion

Lupita Nyong'o. Picture: PA

Oscar-winning actress Lupita Nyong'o has accused Grazia magazine of editing her hair to “fit a more Eurocentric notion of what beautiful hair looks like”.

The 12 Years A Slave star posted a picture of the original photo on Instagram alongside the final November front cover, appearing to show her ponytail airbrushed out.

Alongside the image, Nyong'o wrote a lengthy message, explaining that she now "embraces her natural heritage" after years of aspiring to "light skin and straight, silky hair”.

The post has picked up more than 150,000 likes in less than 12 hours.

In a statement issued in response to the post, Grazia "apologised unreservedly" to Nyong'o, saying it is "committed to representing diversity throughout its pages".

It added: "Grazia magazine would like to make it clear that at no point did they make any editorial request to the photographer for Lupita Nyong'o's hair to be altered on this week's cover, nor did we alter it ourselves."

Iain Dale will be leading Britain’s conversation on this story on Friday evening.