This Photo Of Women Shopping In Pyjamas Has Divided Opinion

6 January 2017, 11:57

Women In PJs In Supermarket

A Tesco shopper recently posted this photo to the supermarket's Facebook page, branding the two women 'disgusting'.

The Tesco Facebook Post

Photo: Joel Brackenbury/Facebook

The disgruntled customer, Chris Cooke, was shopping at a Tesco store in Salford when he snapped the two women wearing their pyjamas. 

In a Facebook post which has since been deleted, Chris complained to the supermarket, asking for them to avoid serving customers dressed in such a way. 

He said: “Dear Tesco, please can you put a rule in place that people like this will not be served in your stores. It’s bloody disgusting. This was at 7 pm last night in your Tesco Salford store and I have seen other people dressed similar on a regular basis. I mean who doesn’t have time to get changed into clothes to go shopping.”

A Tesco representative on the Facebook account, Rukshana, responded: “Many of our customers have told us that they feel uncomfortable when they see other shoppers wearing unsuitable clothing in our stores and we do try to find a balance that everyone is happy with.

“Although we don’t have a formal dress code in our stores, we rely on our management team to use their discretion and common sense."

The photo has since circulated on social media, with some people defending the women. 

 

James O'Brien discussed the photo on his show today, prompting others to share pictures of people shopping in their pyjamas. 

Latest on LBC

James O'Brien head in hands

'Which EU Law Are You Most Looking Forward To Losing?'

Nigel Farage Hands LBC

Enraged Dad Wants Farage To Answer For Trump

James O'Brien Head In Hands 2

James O'Brien Has A Simple Question For This Furious Leave Voter
Katie Hopkins grey top

This 82-Year-Old Caller Has The Message We All Need For 2017

Comments

Loading...

More Hot Topics

EU Referendum

EU Referendum

US Election

US Election

Immigration

Immigration

Islam

Islam

Labour Leadership

Labour Leadership

NHS

NHS